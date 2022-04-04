MPISD – News

L to R: Ashanti Presley, Saray Delarosa, Dawson Hernandez

Contact: Kelly Cowan

MPHS Theatre members named to All-Star Cast and Crew

The Mount Pleasant High School Theatre department competed in the UIL One-Act Play competition on Friday, March 4. Three members of the production earned individual awards for their performances.

Junior Ashanti Presley received Honorable Mention All-Star Cast for her portrayal of Liza, and Freshman Dawson Hernandez earned Honorable Mention All-Star Cast for his portrayal of Shooter. And junior Saray Delarosa was named to the All-Star Technical Crew.

Action, this year’s production is a 1974 play by Sam Shepard. This Obie Award-winning play takes you right into the living room of a post-apocalyptic holiday. Liza, Lupe, Jeep, and Shooter get trapped in a cold, isolated cabin after a mysterious “crisis.” Time has passed since mass media and indoor plumbing days, and they are struggling to pull off a holiday meal. Limited food, an uncertain future, and overwhelming boredom begin to take their toll with disturbing and absurd results.

MPHS Theatre will present “THE COMPLETE WORKS OF SHAKESPEARE ABRIDGED” on April 26 and 28 at 6:30 pm in the new Studio Theatre. Tickets will be $5 for adults and $2 for students. Seating is limited. To make reservations call 903-259-2854. Dr. Edward Lee directs the MPHS Theatre department.