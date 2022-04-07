MPISD – News

The MPHS Goin’ Gold Band

Contact: Kelly Cowan

Mount Pleasant High School Goin’ Gold Band earns Sweepstakes .

The Mount Pleasant High School Goin’ Gold Band earned a sweepstakes rating at the UIL Concert, and Sight Reading Contest held on March 30 at Gilmer High School. The band played three pieces on stage, including Undertow by Mackey, Rippling Watercolors by Balmages, and Queen City March by Boorn, and received all 1’s from the judges. From the stage performance, they moved to the gym where they sight read a piece and accepted all Ones. The stage and sight-reading ratings, combined with their marching ratings earlier in the year, gave them a Sweepstakes award for the 2022 year. Dr. Theodus Luckett III, Jamey Sterrett, and Brian Bass direct the wind ensemble.

The Sweepstakes award-winning MPJH

Mount Pleasant Junior High Band earns Sweepstakes .

For the first time in 25 years, the Mount Pleasant Junior High School Varsity Band earned a sweepstakes award at the UIL Concert, and Sight Reading Contest held on April 1 at New Boston High School.

The junior high Wind Ensemble played three pieces on stage, including Wedgwood March by Owens, Sakura arranged by Story, and Conviction by Clark. They also had to sight-read music they had never seen before. All three stage judges and sight-reading judges gave the MPJH Wind Ensemble 1st division ratings for their performances. The stage and sight-reading ratings gave them a Sweepstakes award for the 2022 year.

“We are so proud of our band students and are blessed to be a part of their musical journey,” said MPJH band director Karen Luckett. “When you see these students, congratulate them on this historic achievement.”

Karen Luckett and Alicia Hargett are the directors of the MPJH Bands.

Angie Criss from MPHS receives a grant from Sandy Bible

Jessica Williams from Corprew receives a grant from Crystal Jackson

Grant recipients from Wallace Middle School

L to R: Ashanti Presley, Saray Delarosa, Dawson Hernandez

MPHS Theatre members named to All-Star Cast and Crew

The Mount Pleasant High School Theatre department competed in the UIL One-Act Play competition on Friday, March 4. Three members of the production earned individual awards for their performances.

Junior Ashanti Presley was named to the Honorable Mention All-Star Cast for her portrayal of Liza, while Freshman Dawson Hernandez earned an Honorable Mention All-Star Cast for his portrayal of Shooter. And junior Saray Delarosa was named to the All-Star Technical Crew.

Action, this year’s production is a 1974 play by Sam Shepard. This Obie Award-winning play takes you right into the living room of a post-apocalyptic holiday. Liza, Lupe, Jeep, and Shooter get trapped in a cold, isolated cabin after a mysterious “crisis.” Time has passed since mass media and indoor plumbing days, and they are struggling to pull off a holiday meal. Limited food, an uncertain future, and overwhelming boredom begin to take their toll with disturbing and absurd results.

MPHS Theatre will present “THE COMPLETE WORKS OF SHAKESPEARE ABRIDGED” on April 26 and 28 at 6:30 pm in the new Studio Theatre. Tickets will be $5 for adults and $2 for students. Seating is limited. To make reservations call 903-259-2854. Dr. Edward Lee directs the MPHS Theatre department.

MPISD Foundation awards educator grants

MPISD celebrated “Grant Day” on April 1 with a great deal of excitement and fanfare provided by members of the MPHS Goin’ Gold Band, Varsity Cheer squad, and Tiger Doll officers. The MPISD Education Foundation proudly awarded $37,778.01 to 42 individual staff members on every campus in the district.

Spring 2022 grant recipients and their funded projects are:

Annie Sims Elementary School: Linda Traughber—a science lab for the classroom.

Frances Corprew Elementary School: LaGlenda Moore Rockwell—for the interactive LCD panel and cart TV for the Dyslexia program; Jessica Williams—for hands-on materials to make Social Studies more engaging; Amanda Phillips—for books and games for the classroom; Karen Crooks—for PE equipment to introduce sport-related activities; Juan Serna—for Spanish picture books for the classroom; Whitley Hamilton—for materials to enhance English Language Arts, Reading and math learning experience in the classroom; Liliana Ybarbo—for wireless headphones for the classroom; and Flor Acuña—for LCD writing tablets and protective sleeves.

E.C. Brice Elementary School: Sandra Cortez—for Spanish books for the school library; Sonia Garcia—for flexible seating; Jamie Carr—for materials to create a calming center, an indoor sensory break area, and flexible seating for her autism classroom; Maria Flores—for headphones with microphones; Candy Taylor—for a floor lamp, bean bag, wobble chair and headsets for the classroom; Carmen Fernandez—for Mimo Teach interactive whiteboard, wireless projector, Apple pencil, and speaker; Hannah Zambrano—for Mimo Teach interactive whiteboard, wireless projector, Apple pencil, and speaker; Marcie Chamness—for flexible seating; Lorena Alvarado—for hands-on materials for the classroom’s science center; Barry Tagg—for basketballs, cones, bouncers and a pathway tunnel for PE classes.

Vivian Fowler Elementary School: Rachel Cole Vera, SLP—for Big Books Storytelling Activity kits in Speech therapy; Alexi Smith & Patsie DeSantiago—for materials to create two hands-kinesthetic walls to be utilized during phonics, phonemic awareness, reading, math, science, and social studies

P.E. Wallace Middle School: Tammy Davis—for math manipulatives; Penny Phetteplace—for math games and manipulatives; Stefen Harmon—for cheer poms and portable ballet barres for dance department; Allie Thompson—for Science, Social Studies, Reading and Match centers; Sonia Sanchez—for headphones, wobble chairs and manipulatives for the classroom; Arely Nava—for privacy shields, flexible seating floor lamp, lap desk, books and other materials for science classroom; Katie Martin—for headsets, teacher word wall and flexible seating; Paige Baber—for headphones w/ mics, books, portable karaoke microphone and other items to enhance science/social studies learning experience; Magdalena Martinez—for wobble chairs; Heather Collier—for headsets with mics; Karina Regalado—for headsets with mics; Elda Hernandez—for games and hands-on activities for Dual English Language Arts class; LaSonya McDaniel—for flexible seating, standing desks, headphones and chair bands; and Leslie Pritchett—for headsets and flexible seating.

Mount Pleasant Junior High School: Crystal Francis-Peel—for the purchase of 4 laptops for the Theatre Department; and Ashley Smith—for headphone classroom sets.

Mount Pleasant High School: Scott Crouch—for Nystrom World Atlas History Pack and Mapping World History Pack; Carolyn Criss—for Atlas System/classroom map set; and Spencer Clark—for Geochart/Form-a-globe kits.

Titus County Shared Services: Natalie Lee—for sensory playsets.

“We are so thankful to the MPISD Foundation for again presenting grants to our staff members,” said MPISD Superintendent of Schools Judd Marshall. “These funds will allow our teachers to do things that will benefit our students that would not be possible without Foundation assistance as they fall outside the budgets for our campuses. These supplemental funds will help us enrich the learning experiences of our students. I am also very thankful to all our employees and community members who have donated to the Foundation. Without them, these grants would not be possible.”

Anyone interested in donating funds to the MPISD Foundation should contact Mariela Crockett at 903-575-2000.

Mt. Pleasant High School

5th Six Weeks

All “A” Honor Roll

9th Grade

Yoselin Amador, Gopi Amin, Katherine Ball, Emerson Barnica, Alan Barrientos, Haley Carr, Samuel Chappell, Angel Chavez, Diya Desai, Jose Gonzalez, Sidney Harbour, Addison Heeren, William Johnson, Joyce Luke, Tanner Marshall, Amir Martinez, Marlyne Mendez, Jesus Moreno, Allison Nieto, Yahaira Pina, Luisa Rodriguez, Mia Ross, Luke Thurman

10th Grade

Hannah Anderson, Luis Avilez, Ella Cross, Caroline Currey, Clinton DeBord, Ismael Galicia, Estefani Garcia, Ana Garrett, Sophie Greco, Owen Green, Abigail Gutierrez Takahashi, Angelina Hernandez, Ruby Hernandez, Stephanie Hernandez, Silvia Lopez, Nathaniel Martinez, Evelyn Monreal, Annie Munoz, Zoe Newman, Tisha Patel, Kiara Rundles, Orion Senence, Makayla Spigner, Conlee Zachry, Beverly Zuniga

11th Grade

Manoa Bagsic, Reese Ball, VanessaJane Bayna, Evan Cantu, Natalie Crockett, Lincoln Ellis, Alan Garrett, Pilar Gonzalez, Juanita Gutierrez, Perla Guzman, Ethan Harbour, Camdon Johnson, Alison Majors, Ailin Martinez, Collin Moss, Lizeth Navarro, Ilse Ojendis, Viridiana Portillo, Elijah Rider, Dulce Rivera, Chris Russell, Camila Serrano, Melissa Vasquez, Amy Vazquez, Javier Vazquez, Kendall Walker, Caleb Whitten

12th Grade

Krystelle Alipao, Nevaeh Bardwell, Hugo Bernardi, Lainy Blackstone, George Burrows, Henry Chappell III, Parker Colley, Connelly Cowan, Karigan Fox, Luz Gonzalez, Mary Kait Heeren, Taylor Hubbs, Pablo Macias Mata, Katherine Ochoa, Juliana Perez, Neida Perez, Abril Ramirez, Miriam Ramirez Gutierrez, Mona Rodarte, Denise Saldivar, Guillermo Sanchez-Medina, Sam Sloan, Keller Thompson, Matthew Tucker, Anna Claire Wall, Dalton Woods, Yael Zavala, Filippo Zunino

Mount Pleasant Junior High School

5th Six Weeks

All “A” Honor Roll

7th Grade

Antoine Albin III, Jaylen Alvarez, Adriel Bagsic, Dalia Balderas, Erick Bernardi, Alondra Cano-Castro, Kaelyn Carrillo, Drew Cross, Selena Cruz, Logan Curley, Lia Esguerra, Jalynn Forsyth, Monserrat Gonzalez, Isaac Hernandez, Kenlee Jaggers, Mackenzie Jaime, Caydon Johnson, Conley Johnson, Eileen Martinez, Nancy Martinez, Brandon McCoo, Allison Mendoza, Carter Moody, Melany Morales, Sabrina Otero-Svirska, Carolyn Pena, Charity Prater, Jazziel Resendiz Resendiz, Cooper Rider, Eli Robertson, Christian Rojas, Anna Beth Sellers, Jaden Shelley, Isaiah Shepherd, Hector Sierra-Rosales, Mary Snyder, Daisy Thompson, Adan Torres, Edgar Vasquez, Ty’ree Williams, Maggie Wilson, Nathan Zavala, Kimberly Zuniga

8th Grade

Brissia Alvarez, William Baker, Valerie Cassio, Kaylie Castillo, Judson Colley, Daniele Cuvinar, Anna Fuentes, Esther Gonzalez, Alessandro Greco, Alegandro Guerrero, Marisol Hipolito, Skyler Hopkins, Jordan Krumrie, Celeste Landin, Amrie Loftin, Marely Lopez, Jaydy Martinez, James Means, Mallory Peel, Zaid Perez, Alayza Police, Maribel Ramirez, Jayden Rockwell, Alondra Santos, Kevin Urbina