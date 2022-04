MPISD – News

Contact: Kelly Cowan

Mount Pleasant High School announces Top 10%, Honor Graduates .

Mount Pleasant High School announced its Class of 2022 Top 10% Honor Graduates in a private ceremony on Tuesday, April 19. In alphabetical order, they are Odalys Adame, Delaila Aleman, Aachal Amin, Rossy Banegas, Nevaeh Bardwell, Lainy Blackstone, Michelle Calderon, Nic Chappell, Parker Colley, Connelly Cowan, Ruby Ferretiz, Jenny Flores, Karigan Fox, Jackelin Gomez, Hannah Harvill, Mary Kait Heeren, Taylor Hubbs, Mackenzie Lide, Leslie Mayo, Katherine Ochoa, Luiz Olvera, Juliana Perez, Neida Perez, Abril Ramirez, Rachel Rodriguez, Guillermo Sanchez-Medina, Johnathan Sandate, Brady Sisk, Sam Sloan, Jonathan Tepetate, Keller Thompson, Esteban Trejo, Matthew Tucker, Micah Tucker, and Anna Claire Wall.

The Mount Pleasant High School commencement ceremony is set for Friday, May 20, at 8:00 pm at Sam Parker Stadium.