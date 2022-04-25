MPISD – News

The MPHS Regional Speech team (L to R): Eli Rider, Anthony Orellana (state alternate), Connelly Cowan (state qualifier), coach Enrique Martinez, Taylor Hubbs (state qualifier), Madeline Tumey-Simmons, Angelina Hernandez

The MPHS Regional Calculator Applications team (L to R): Isaac Hernandez, Param Poudel, coach Osias Hernandez, Devin Castaneda, Nathaniel Martinez (state qualifier)

Contact: Kelly Cowan

MPHS UIL qualifies for State

The Mount Pleasant High School UIL Academic team competed at the 5A Region 2 UIL Academic Meet on April 22-23 at Prosper Rock Hill High School Overall, MPHS is sending three students to State, with one claiming an alternate spot.

MPHS claimed the third-place team spot in Calculator Applications, with sophomore Nathaniel Martinez placing second individually. Martinez will advance to his first UIL State Academic Meet in May.

The Speech and Debate team placed second as a team. Individually, in Informative Extemporaneous Speaking, senior Connelly Cowan claimed the Regional Championship for the second year in a row, with senior Taylor Hubbs placing second, advancing them both to the State meet. Cowan is the two-time defending state champion in this event, and it will be Hubbs’ first trip to State in extemp. In Persuasive Extemporaneous Speaking, junior Anthony Orellana placed 4th and is an alternate to State.

State advancing coaches include Osias Hernandez in Calculator Applications and Enrique Martinez in Speech and Debate, with Gina Crouch serving as the MPHS UIL Academic Coordinator. The UIL State Academic Meet will take place on May 5-7, with the State Speech Meet scheduled for May 24-25, both at the University of Texas at Austin.