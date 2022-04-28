MPISD – News

L to R: Madison Carpenter, Natalie Crockett, Camdon Johnson, Anthony Orellana, Perla Guzman, Camila Serrano

Contact: Kelly Cowan

MPHS National Honor Society selects officers

The Mount Pleasant High School chapter of the National Honor Society (NHS) has selected its officers for the 2022-2023 school year. Leading NHS are President Camdon Johnson, Vice President Anthony Orellana, Secretary Natalie Crockett, Treasurer Perla Guzman, Parliamentarian Madison Carpenter, and Historian Camila Serrano.

MPHS Cheerleaders to cheer at Red River FCA All-Star Showdown

Mount Pleasant High School senior cheerleaders Jordan Neal, Juliana Perez, and Anna Claire Wall have been chosen for the 2022 Red River Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) All-Star Showdown.

The Red River FCA drafted two cheer squads, one from Texas and one from Arkansas, with 15-20 team members on each. Each cheerleader will participate in practice for the games and a cheer clinic for younger kids culminating with cheering at basketball and football games showcasing talented athletes in our area.

MPHS Cheer Coach Karissa Lopez nominated Neal, Perez, and Wall. “It was an honor for these young ladies to be selected to cheer in the All-Star Showdown this year,” said Lopez. “Our program is evolving and allowing our kids to be noticed and recognized for their years of hard work. We are excited for this opportunity and the legacy the class of 2022 has helped build.”

The Red River FCA will host the All-Star Showdown in Texarkana with basketball games on June 2 and football games on June 3.

Front Row (L to R): Captain Katherine Phelan, Co-Captain Yasenia Paloblanco

Back Row (L to R): Lieutenants Kaira Leija, Addison Heeren, Jocelyn Marroquin, Gracelyn McClendon, Jillian Jetton

MPHS Colorguard selects officers

The Mount Pleasant High School Colorguard held auditions on Saturday, April 23. The new Colorguard team includes 52 members and seven officers. Leading the MPHS Colorguard during the 2022-2023 school year are Captain Katherine Phelan and Co-Captain Yasenia Paloblanco, with Lieutenants Addison Heeren, Jillian Jetton, Kaira Leija, Jocelyn Marroquin, and Gracelyn McClendon.