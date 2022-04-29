MPISD – News

L to R: Edgar Gonzalez, Denisse Brito Torres, Rachel Rodriguez, Natalie Crockett, Jonathan Tepetate

Contact:

Kelly Cowan

Mount Pleasant High School HOSA members bring home State awards .

The Mount Pleasant High School chapter of HOSA: Future Health Professionals competed at the HOSA State Conference on April 19-22 at the Galveston Island Convention Center. MPHS students brought home state awards in Community Awareness and HOSA Happenings.

The team of Rachel Rodriguez, Jonathan Tepetate, and Natalie Crockett presented their year-long Community Awareness project, Kill the Stigma, which sought to raise awareness of mental health struggles and the resources available. The team placed 6th out of 20 entries.

They recognized Edgar Gonzalez with a Certificate of Excellence in HOSA Happenings, a newspaper-style event where the student writes about the chapter events/involvement with their community.

“I am extremely proud of our students for placing at the State Conference this year in Galveston,” said MPHS HOSA Advisor Kristi Houchin. “Our students have worked extremely hard all year to make it to this level of competition. We, the advisors, are excited to see what next year holds during the competition season.”

Houchin, Angie Ayers, Stephanie Bumpus, and Mandy Hutchings advise the MPHS Chapter of HOSA.