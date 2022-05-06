MPISD – News

Forage Evaluation team members (L to R): Angel Nava, Brazos Brown, Codi Dennis, and Ethan Wilson

Plant ID team members (L to R): Ethan Easley, Lincoln Ellis, McKinna Wooten, and Jacob Townson

Contact: Kelly Cowan

MPHS FFA teams compete at State

Two Mount Pleasant High School FFA teams recently competed in State FFA Career Development Events. MPHS sent a team of four to the State Plant ID competition at Texas Tech University on April 23 and another group of four to the State Forage Evaluation contest at Sam Houston State University on April 29.

In the Plant ID contest, team members McKinna Wooton, Jacob Townson, Lincoln Ellis, and Ethan Easley had to identify samples of grasses, forbs, legumes, and woody plants. For each, they also had to indicate the length of life, the season of growth, their origin, and the economic values of the plant species on wildlife and grazing livestock. The team placed 25th in the state. Susie Hearron advised them.

In the Forage Evaluation contest, team members Codi Dennis, Brazos Brown, Angel Nava, and Ethan Wilson had to apply their knowledge of various forage species to evaluate hay based on desired physical properties. They also had to complete a quiz that tested team members’ understanding of different aspects of the forages and hay industries and had to identify other species of grasses, legumes, and pest plants common to pastures. The team placed 32nd in the state. Leigh Ann Freeman advised them.

MPHS FFA will wrap up the year with their annual FFA banquet at the Mount Pleasant Civic Center on Tuesday, May 10, 6:00 pm.