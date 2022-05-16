MPISD – News

Nevaeh Bardwell | Connelly Cowan

MPHS seniors chosen for a prestigious scholarship

Chosen as the University of Texas Impact Scholars are Mount Pleasant High School seniors Nevaeh Bardwell and Connelly Cowan. Each was surprised with the news at school, one week apart. However, the most surprising part was that neither applied for the scholarship as they chose students from the entire applicant pool. Of the over 60,000 applications reviewed, they selected only 80 to receive Impact Scholarships.

Impact Scholarships recognize incoming high-potential students who are making an impact in their local communities with a $48,000 scholarship ($12,000 per year over four years at UT) to cover the cost of their tuition.

They chose students to receive the award based on demonstrated leadership, proven academic success, perseverance, commitment to their schools and communities, and the information provided in their Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).

Bardwell will attend the University of Texas at Austin, where she will be a member of Texas Pom. She will study at the McCombs School of Business and pursue a Bachelor’s of Business degree. Nevaeh is the daughter of Terry Smith and Clair Bardwell. Cowan has elected to attend Georgetown University in Washington, D.C., where she will be a Georgetown Policy Debate team member. She will study at the Walsh School of Foreign Service. She is the daughter of Collin and Kelly Cowan.