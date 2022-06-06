MPISD – News

Left to Right: Ilse Ojendis, Tawnny Swanson, Donovan Young, Makiah Gholston, Angel Quistian

MPHS band members medal at UIL State Solo and Ensemble contest

Five Mount Pleasant High School Band students earned UIL State first division medals at the State UIL Solo and Ensemble contest held in and around the Austin area on May 28-30.

To earn a first division medal, these students logged many hours of practice over the past semester on complex musical selections chosen by the Texas University Interscholastic League (UIL). They then had to perform the work before a judge, a challenge for any young musician. The first division awards they earned represent a superior performance and are the same as a first-place finish.

Earning UIL state medals were the ensemble of Makiah Gholston, Ilse Ojendis, Angel Quistian, Tawnny Swanson, and Donovan Young. They performed a percussion ensemble of “Maple Leaf Rag” by Joplin.

The MPISD band program is under the direction of Dr. Theodus Luckett, Karen Luckett, Jamey Sterrett, Brian Bass, Alicia Hargett, and Sheri Sullivan.

Front left to right: Alitzel Mendoza, Hope Powell, Abril Ramirez, Emyly Lopez Back left to right: Jacori Turner, Clayton Miller, Joshua Espinoza

MPHS Choir members earn medals at state

Eight Mount Pleasant High School Choir members qualified for the UIL State Solo, and Ensemble Contest held on May 28-30 in and around the Austin area. As a result, seven MPHS soloists earned State medals.

Earning division 1 state gold medals were senior Abril Ramirez’s solo “I Attempt from Love’s Sickness to Fly” by Purcell, sophomore Clayton Miller for his solo “Gambler, Don’t You Lose Your Place” by Niles. Also, sophomore Jacori Turner for his solo “I Attempt from Love’s Sickness to Fly” by Purcell.

Earning Division II state silver medals were seniors Joshua Espinoza for “Pieta, Signore!” by Stradella, Alitzel Mendoza for “Deep in My Heart” by Bishop, and Emyly Lopez for “O del mini dolce ardor” by Gluck, with sophomore Hope Powell for “Seben Crudele” by Caldara.

Nancy Vines and accompanied by Deanna Warren, direct the Mount Pleasant High School Choir.