MPISD – News

MPHS Students Earn National Awards for Community Service Impact

United Nations Association of the USA Celebrates Youth Leaders Delivering Progress Toward the U.N. Sustainable Development Goals

The Mount Pleasant High School National Honor Society is thrilled to announce that the United Nations Association of the USA (UNA-USA) and InnerView recognized 16 students in the 5th Annual National Community Service Impact Awards.

This program, open to all U.S. high school students, has been designed to connect student community service activities, skill development, and personal commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to transform our world. In addition, the Kroger Co. is presenting the third annual Zero Hero Awards to students for taking action to help create communities free of hunger and waste.

“Youth efforts and voices are essential to achieve the SDGs. These awards allow us to share our appreciation for youth leaders who have invested talent and effort in the causes they care about,” says Rachel Bowen Pittman, Executive Director of the United Nations Association of the USA. “With a decade remaining to deliver on the SDGs, we are thrilled that these students will be entering the workforce with meaningful community engagement skills and socially conscious experiences. We are encouraged that educators are including community service and cultural engagement in the educational experience of their students.”

Students from Mount Pleasant High School delivered the most impact for SDG 3-Good Health & Well-Being.

“Purpose-driven students continue to generously invest time and talent in causes they care about. We are honored to work with the national service ecosystem and local communities to amplify and recognize the meaningful work of student volunteers who are creating a better world for all,” says Kristine Sturgeon, CEO of InnerView Technologies. “We believe the dynamics of the last few years have significantly influenced the personal understanding of the connectedness between all people and local and global challenges; this has manifested into an increase of youth volunteer time addressing local needs and leading meaningful projects.”

The critical artifact students gain through the Award Program is the development of a digital service resume for use in job and college applications to demonstrate personal commitment, 21st-century skills, and critical areas of interest. The three-tier award program recognizes a range of student achievements: Merit for 20 hours, Honor for 40 hours and Ambassador for 100 hours of service this school year, and special recognition for a focus on Zero Hunger and Zero Waste.

Ambassador Awardees: Monserrat Rivero-Sanchez

Honor Awardees: Delaila Aleman

Merit Awardees: Aachal Amin, Reese Ball, Rossy Banegas, Connelly Cowan, Natalie Crockett, Ruby Ferretiz, Perla Guzman, Taylor Hubbs, Anthony Orellana, Param Poudel, Abril Ramirez, Rachel Rodriguez, Esteban Trejo

Zero Hero Awardees: Mackenzie Lide

Awardees were recognized at the MPISD Board of Trustees meeting on Monday, May 23. Pictured left to right: Mackenzie Lide, Reese Ball, Aachal Amin, Rossy Banegas, Natalie Crockett, Perla Guzman, Abril Ramirez, and Delaila Aleman. Those unable to attend were Monserrat Rivero-Sanchez, Connelly Cowan, Ruby Ferretiz, Taylor Hubbs, Anthony Orellana, Param Poudel, Rachel Rodriguez, and Esteban Trejo.