MPISD – News

Back row (L to R): Hugo Bernardi, Jose Olvera, Keller Thompson, Jonathan Tepetate, Neida Perez, Angie Ayers (instructor), Matthew Tucker

Middle row (L to R): George Burrows, Micah Tucker, Rachel Rodriguez, Delaila Aleman, Jackelin Gomez, Evelyn Jasso, Eduardo Joshua Espinoza, Andy Salas, Leslie Mayo

Front row (L to R): Erica Soc, Yoana Amador, Anahi Valente, Aachal Amin, Ruby Ferretiz, Luz Edgar Gonzalez

Not pictured: Pablo Macias Mata

Contact: Kelly Cowan

MPHS students earn Certified Clinical Medical Assistant credentials

Twenty-two Mount Pleasant High School Health Science students recently earned their Certified Clinical Medical Assistant (CCMA) credentials after taking the national exam. In addition, students in the Medical Assistant program completed an in-person CCMA course and clinical rotations along with two dual-credit courses, Medical Terminology and Medical Law and Ethics, through Northeast Texas Community College.

While in the program, students participated in lectures. They included pharmacology, nutrition, psychology, anatomy & physiology, general patient care, education, infection control, customer service, disease processes, and microbiology. Lab skills practiced in the new MPHS Clinical Lab include fingersticks, TB skin testing, suture removal, phlebotomy, subcutaneous and muscular injections, point-of-care testing, and urinary catheterization.

Students earning Certified Clinical Medical Assistant status include Delaila Aleman, Yoana Amador, Aachal Amin, Hugo Bernardi, George Burrows, Eduardo Joshua Espinoza, Ruby Ferretiz, Luz Edgar Gonzalez, Jackelin Gomez, Evelyn Jasso, Pablo Macias Mata, Leslie Mayo, Jose Olvera, Neida Perez, Rachel Rodriguez, Andy Salas, Erica Soc, Jonathan Tepetate, Keller Thompson, Matthew Tucker, Micah Tucker, and Anahi Valente. Angie Ayers instructs them.