MPISD – News

Members of the Texas A&M—Commerce Pride Pathway program with (left) Judd Marshall, Superintendent of MPISD, and (right) Deb Malone, Deputy Superintendent of MPISD, and Eva Beles, Director of MPISD Bilingual and ESL Education.

Contact- Kelly Cowan

MPISD employees earn scholarships for Texas A&M—Commerce Pride Pathway

Members of the Texas A&M—Commerce Pride Pathway program in MPISD learned Tuesday morning that they are receiving another scholarship to pay for their classes this fall.

Pride Pathway is a program at Texas A&M—Commerce that is helping current MPISD employees pursue their Bachelor’s degrees. Many began coursework this summer, with a few joining the program to begin this fall.

Employees received a scholarship in May to cover the costs of classes in the Summer I and II sessions. They have extended the scholarship to cover the cost of classes this fall.

“We are grateful for this partnership between MPISD and Texas A&M University-Commerce,” said MPISD Deputy Superintendent Debra Malone. “This provides MPISD staff additional opportunities to pursue their educational goals while serving students. Ultimately, this is an investment in our staff, students, and incredible MPISD community.”

(L to R) Top row: Natalie Crockett, Connelly Cowan, Taylor Hubbs

Middle row: Abril Ramirez, Parker Colley, Lainy Blackstone

Bottom row: Jose Olvera, Nevaeh Bardwell, Luiz Olvera, Nic Chappell

Mount Pleasant High School students earn AP Scholar awards .

Ten Mount Pleasant High School students have earned AP Scholar awards from the College Board for demonstrating outstanding college-level achievement through their performance on multiple Advanced Placement (AP) Exams.

MPHS senior, Natalie Crockett, earned the AP Scholar designation by receiving scores of 3 or higher on three or more AP Exams.

Nine members of the MPHS Class of 2022 also earned accolades. Abril Ramirez (ETBU) was named an AP Scholar with Distinction, granted to students who receive an average score of at least 3.5 on all AP Exams taken and scores of 3 or higher on five or more of these exams.

Connelly Cowan (Georgetown), Taylor Hubbs (Texas A&M), and Nic Chappell (Louisiana Christian) were named AP Scholars with Honors, granted to students who take at least four exams and receive an average score of at least 3.25 on all exams taken. In addition, Nevaeh Bardwell (UT Austin), Lainy Blackstone (NTCC), Parker Colley (UT Austin), Jose Olvera (NTCC), and Luiz Olvera (NTCC) also earned the AP Scholar designation.

Save the Date!

MPISD Athletic Hall of Fame induction

Friday, October 14

Pre-game around 6:45 pm

MPISD reduces the tax rate for the 2022-2023 school year

At their regular meeting Monday night, the MPISD Board of Trustees voted to reduce the current tax rate from $1.259 to $1.1592 for the coming year, the lowest tax rate in 30 years. The total tax rate, a reduction of $.0998, includes $.8622 for maintenance and operations (M&O) and $0.297 for interest and sinking (I&S).

M&O funds provide for the district’s day-to-day operations, while the I&S provides funds for debt services. Superintendent Judd Marshall said, “We are proud to be able to adopt a tax rate that is the lowest we have had since the 1991-1992 school year. All property taxpayers benefit from reduced tax rates, so we are happy for them.”

The 2022-2023 MPHS Cosmetology program officers are (Top row L to R) Wendy Carrillo—Senior Vice President, Juanita Gutierrez—Senior President (Bottom row L to R), Laiklyn Epps—Junior Vice President, and McKinsee Oviedo—Junior President.

MPHS Cosmetology program elects officers

The Mount Pleasant High School Cosmetology program has chosen its officers for the 2022-2023 school year. Leading the group are Senior President Juanita Gutierrez, Senior Vice President Wendy Carrillo, Junior President McKinsee Oviedo, and Junior Vice President Laiklyn Epps.

MPHS Cosmetology is a highly selective, two-year, state-licensed 1000-hour program involving the study of hair, skin, nails, and their related care. Students study and practice in a salon lab setting using mannequins, classmates, and the general public as clientele for skill development. The program emphasizes advanced training and techniques in cosmetology and prepares students to take the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation Cosmetology Exam their senior year. Students who pass the state board exam are professional licensed cosmetologists in Texas and can begin working in the industry immediately after graduating high school. The Mount Pleasant High School Cosmetology Instructor is Aleshia Rivera.

NSDA Academic All American, Anthony Orellana

MPHS senior earns Academic All-American award

Mount Pleasant High School senior Anthony Orellana has earned the National Speech and Debate Association’s Academic All-American award. Of the more than 141,000 student members of the Association, fewer than 1,000 students earn the Academic All-American Award yearly. To date, only eleven team members from MPHS have ever achieved this prestigious honor.

The Academic All-American award recognizes students who have completed at least five semesters of high school and earned the degree of Superior Distinction in the National Speech and Debate Association Honor Society. They must also have a total of 750 or more merit points, have at least a 3.7 GPA, and have demonstrated outstanding character and leadership.

Orellana is a four-year member of Mount Pleasant High School Speech and Debate and competes in Cross-Examination Debate (CX), Lincoln-Douglas Debate (LD), Congressional Debate, and Extemporaneous Speaking. Orellana is the 2022 UIL state silver medalist in CX, the 2022 UIL State Gold Gavel Top Speaker, a 2022 Texas Forensics Association State quarterfinalist in CX, and an NSDA National award winner in Policy Debate. In addition, Orellana is the MPHS National Honor Society Vice President and Student Council Vice President, competes in UIL Current Events, and is a Future Business Leaders of America member. He is the son of Vicente Arroyo and Onelia Orellana.