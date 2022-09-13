MPISD – News

MPHS College Board National award winners

1st row L to R: Ana Garrett and Nancy Netro

2nd row L to R: Vanessajane Bayna, Amy Vazquez, and Karli Hill

3rd row L to R: Natalie Crockett and Camdon Johnson

4th row L to R: Jenna Cook, Nathaniel Martinez, and Reese Ball

Contact: Kelly Cowan

MPHS students earn awards from College Board National Recognition Programs

Ten Mount Pleasant High School students have earned academic honors from the College Board National Recognition Programs. Those making the National Rural and Small Town award include Reese Ball, Vanessajane Bayna, Jenna Cook, Natalie Crockett, Karli Hill, Camdon Johnson, Nathaniel Martinez, and Amy Vazquez. In addition, Ana Garrett, Nancy Netro, Crockett, Martinez, and Vazquez earned the National Hispanic Recognition award.

The College Board National Recognition Programs grant underrepresented students academic honors and include them on college and scholarship applications. They connect students with universities across the country, helping them connect to colleges and stand out during admissions. Colleges and scholarship programs identify students awarded National African American, Hispanic, Indigenous, and Rural & Small Town Recognition through College Board’s Student Search Service.

Students eligible have a GPA of 3.5 or higher and have excelled on the PSAT/NMSQT or PSAT 10. They also may have earned a score of three or higher on two or more AP Exams, are African American or Black, Hispanic American or Latinx, Indigenous, or attend school in a rural area or small town.

They invite eligible students to apply during their sophomore or junior year and award them at the beginning of the next school year. Students will receive their awards in time to include them in their college and scholarship applications.

“By awarding students who excel academically with honors from the College Board National Recognition Programs, our aim is to create pathways to college for underrepresented students,” said Steve Bumbaugh, College Board senior vice president of College & Career Access. “We hope this inspires many more students to work toward this recognition.