MPISD – News

MP Speech and Debate team members (L to R): senior Anthony Orellana, junior Angelina Hernandez, sophomore Gopi Amin, and senior Eli Rider

MPHS Speech and Debate opens season

The Mount Pleasant High School Speech and Debate team is gearing up for another great year. Team members opened their season at the Lindale TFA NIETOC TOC Classic on Saturday, September 17, at Lindale High School.

In Varsity Lincoln Douglas (LD) debate, junior Angelina Hernandez was a quarterfinalist (top 8), with senior Anthony Orellana placing as an octafinalist (top 16) in a field of 38 competitors. Additionally, Orellana finished as the third-ranked speaker.

Sophomore Gopi Amin also competed in LD, needing just one more win in preliminaries to advance.

In the Novice LD category, first-time competitor Elijah Rider defeated teams from James Martin and Lindale for a 2-1 prelim finish. Unfortunately, Rider missed advancing to octofinals by just a few tenths.

MP Speech and Debate will continue their season at All Saints Episcopal School on October 15.