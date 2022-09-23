MPISD – News

MPHS 2022-23 Freshman Class Officers

MPHS 2022-23 Sophomore Class Officers

MPHS 2022-23 Junior Class Officers

MPHS 2022-23 Senior Class Officers

Contact: Kelly Cowan

MPHS elects campus leadership

The student body of Mount Pleasant High School has elected Class Officers for the 2022-2023 school year.

The senior officers are President Madeline Plascencia, Vice President Adriana Orona, Secretary Camdon Johnson, and Treasurer Taniah Johnson.

President Sophie Greco, Vice President Angelina Hernandez, Secretary Amariya Miller, and Treasurer Jose Fuentes lead the junior class.

Officers for the Sophomore class are President Luke Thurman, Vice President Diya Desai, Secretary Christopher Sorto, and Treasurer Gopi Amin.

And Freshman class officers include President Ava True Fite, Vice President Carter Cook, Secretary Tony Grant, and Treasurer Aaliyah Delarosa.