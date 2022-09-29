MPISD – News

Pictured L to R: MPISD Board President Yvonne Hampton, MPISD Board Secretary Dr. Kenny Thompson, ETPCU Sr. VP for Branch Operations Keitha A. Nilsson, and MPISD Board member Sandy Bible

East Texas Professional Credit Union, formerly Northeast Texas Credit Union NETCU, donated $8,000 to the MPISD Education Foundation at Monday’s MPISD Board of Trustees meeting. In addition, ETPCU donates 1% of all purchases using their rally debit cards back to the schools.

Fifth-grader Josiah Segovia puts a pie in the face of Coach Jared Elliott after making a basket

Wallace holds the 1st annual Hispanic Heritage Festival .

Wallace Middle School held its first annual Hispanic Heritage Celebration on Thursday evening, September 22, to honor Hispanic Heritage Month, which runs from September 15 to October 15, 2022.

Teachers and organizations set up game booths such as a ring toss to win a two-liter drink, a basketball throw where winners got to put a pie in the face of their favorite coach, a dunking booth, and musical chairs. DJ Michael Zepeda provided eclectic music and food by Pollo Bueno, Jorge’s, Autentico Taco, and Chillz on Wheels.

Wallace commemorates Hispanic Heritage month through October 15 with hallway decorations, music during passing periods, and various classroom activities. Sponsors for the celebration included Jonathan and Lacy Campbell, Warrior Tax, The Castillo Team, Miss Behavin, Print Works, and Big Tex Trailers.

Wallace students play musical chairs

Wallace teacher Tara Flores provided face painting

A Wallace student tries to win a two-liter drink

A Wallace student plays cup toss for prizes