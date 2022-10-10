MPISD – News

MPHS art students with their Fair pieces Contact

MPHS artists win big at Titus County Fair

Students in the Mount Pleasant High School art program entered 41 pieces in the Titus County Fair Fine Arts division. Of those, 29 works were placed, with four taking Best of Class honors.

Earning Best Of Class accolades were Stephanie Hernandez for “Her Heritage,” Josue Vega for “Dominating Beast,” Natalia Aspeitia for “Carnival Ride,” and Silvia Sustaita for “A Mother’s Tears.”

Elise Alcibar, Valerie Moss, Nathanial Cates, Allyssa Latimer, Miriam Rojas, Daniela Ruiz, Hannah Bowles, and Elena Salinas were placed first in their category. Earning second place were Bowles, Jaydy Martinez, Saray DeLaRosa, Litzy Gonzalez, Kami Labutis, Rebecca Martinez, Hayden Tennison, Luis Avilez, Yair Gonzalez, Emilia Marino, and Alyssa Narvaez. And placing third were Rafael Calderon, Tisha Patel, Diego Ugalde, Ana Bonilla, Ailyen De La Rosa, and Dayanara Pulquero.

The Mount Pleasant High School art program instructor is Laura Kirkland.

The 2022-2023 Goin’ Gold Band

The Goin’ Gold Band Drum Majors and Colorguard officers at AT&T Stadium

The MPHS Colorguard

MPHS Goin’ Gold Band takes 2nd at AT&T Stadium Classic

The Mount Pleasant High School Goin’ Gold Band competed in the U.S. Bands AT&T Stadium Classic on Tuesday, October 4, in Arlington. Twenty-two bands from Texas, Louisiana, and Arkansas competed in preliminaries and chose twelve to march again for final placements.

At the end of the preliminary competition, the Goin’ Gold Band made it to finals as the #1 seed, receiving first place in overall effect, visual effect, and music.

After finals, they placed 2nd overall, just .4 behind first place. They also received “Best Visual Effect” and “Best Colorguard” awards for their 2022 show, Cruella.

“I am shocked but not surprised at the achievements of our band students,” said MPISD Fine Arts Director and Head Band Director, Theodus Luckett III. “Their sacrifices and countless hours to the band program really paid off this week. We would like to thank the entire community of Mount Pleasant for their support.”