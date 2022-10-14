MPISD – News

MPJH members of the All-Region choir

1st row L to R: JJ Duenez, Emily Crabb, Xo’Najah Henderson, Liz Liera, Sarah Vanhoose

2nd row L to R: Micah Fulbright, Lachlan Miles, Zach Nichols, Hector Sierra-Rosales

3rd row L to R: Conley Johnson, Daniel Kimbrough

Not pictured: Itzel Bello

MPJH students selected for All-Region Choir

Twelve Mount Pleasant Junior High School choir students have earned places in the Junior High All-Region Choir. To achieve a place in the choir, each singer had to learn three selections and sing parts of each in a blind audition.

Those selected include eighth-graders Itzel Bello (alto), Micah Fulbright (tenor), Xo’Najah Henderson (alto), Conley Johnson (bass), Daniel Kimbrough (bass), Liz Liera (soprano 2), Lachlan Miles (tenor), Zach Nichols (tenor), Hector Sierra-Rosales (bass), Sarah Vanhoose (alto), and seventh-graders Emily Crabb (soprano 2), and JJ Duenez (soprano 2).

“I couldn’t be prouder of the choir students at MPJH,” said Junior High Choir Director Joshua Miles. “Their hard work, dedication, and efforts at after-school rehearsals have paid off. I can’t wait to see everything else they accomplish this year and the years to come.”

MPISD 4th graders learn at Hallogreen

Fourth graders from all four MPISD elementary campuses took field trips to the Titus County Extension Office on October 11 and 12 for Hallogreen, an annual event sponsored by the Cypress Basin Master Gardeners Association. Master Gardener members volunteered for the event, teaching the students about various aspects of agriscience. Activities for the day aligned with the TEKS for 4th-grade science.

Attendees toured the grounds in small groups stopping for activities at seven stations:

Students created UV bracelets after learning about the harmful effects of the sun. They listened as an Extension Agent described the many facets of owning cattle and the careers available with a live dairy cow on hand. Students went to five different stations in the Butterfly Garden that took them through the life cycle of a caterpillar using live examples at each station.

They took a walk down The Woodland Trail, a nature trail maintained by the Master Gardeners, while an agent from the Texas Forestry Service described the many plants and trees that live and grow along the route. Next, they stopped in the greenhouse for a “Safe or Poison” demonstration and tried to guess if substances were safe or poisonous by looking at them. Next, they enjoyed watching a trainer take his dog through obedience exercises. And finally, they could have pictures made in front of butterflies and flower cutouts.

Each student received a backpack sponsored by TRMC with a magnifying glass for looking at the butterflies and plants and other supplies needed for the activities.

The Cypress Basin Master Gardener program is an educational and volunteer program located at the Titus County Extension Office. They designed the program to increase the availability of horticultural information. In addition, it extended horticultural projects throughout the community.

Brice Austin Luna: E.C. Brice 4th grader Austin Luna examines a caterpillar

Corprew Ja’Veona Nixon and Charles Johnson: Fourth-grade students Ja’Veona Nixon and Charles Johnson from Corprew make UV detection bracelets

Fowler Kahory Hernandez: Vivian Fowler, 4th-grade student Kahory Hernandez gets a closer look at a caterpillar

Extension Agent Callie Zoeller asks Brice students how many stomachs cows have

Master Gardener Janeice Pyle has students guess which jar is safe and which is poisonous.

Sims Jacqueline Lira: Fourth grader Jacqueline Lira from Annie Sims examines an azalea plant

MPISD press release, Wallace Middle School Hispanic Heritage murals

