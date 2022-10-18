MPISD – News

The members of the 2022-2023 Campbell-Edwards-White NEHS Chapter of Vivian Fowler Elementary School

Contact: Kelly Cowan

Vivian Fowler inducts students into the National Elementary Honor Society .

Thirty-three Vivian Fowler Elementary School 4th graders became members of the National Elementary Honor Society (NEHS) as the Campbell-Edwards-White NEHS Chapter held its 2022-2023 induction ceremony Thursday, October 13. The Vivian Fowler NEHS chapter gets its name from two former Fowler teachers, Sandra Campbell and Sue Edwards, and one current teacher, Mae Lois White. Campbell and Edwards each taught at the school for 25 years, while White is in her 50th year of teaching at Fowler.

Before an audience of parents, siblings, grandparents, teachers, and friends, the students listened as their chapter officers explained what it means to be a member of NEHS in the areas of Scholarship, Responsibility, Service, and Leadership. Then, the students, dressed in black and White, said the pledge and received their membership certificates.

The guest speaker for the program was Norberto Otero, Assistant Principal at Mount Pleasant Junior High School.

“I am very proud of the students and the possibilities that they possess,” said Fowler Counselor and NEHS Chapter Advisor Debra Williamson. “They have talents and abilities that they are not even aware of at the moment, and I hope being a part of this organization can inspire them to be the change that the world needs to see.”

Inductees into the Fowler NEHS Chapter are Yasmin Amador, Adrian Atrisco, Allison Blackburn (Parliamentarian), Addisyn Brown, Dannen Carroll, Nicholai Crabtree, Cristian De La Hoya, Jayceon Doss (Treasurer), Itzel Estrada, Jamie Flores (Secretary), Andrea Garcia (Vice President), Marian Garcia, Sophia Garcia, Layne Golden, Selena Gomez, Eli Gonzalez, Melody Hernandez (Keeper of the Book), Ivania Jimenez, Brayan Lopez (Reporter), Mikayla Martinez, Jaiden Monreal, Nicole Muñoz, Chloe Olvera, Sophie Perez, Allyson Ramirez, Josue Robles (President), Keila Torres, Jannely Valerio, Jonathan Vega, Alan Villegas, Bentleigh Williams, Giavani Williams, and Nayla Williams.

Fowler Counselor Debra E. Williamson is the chapter advisor. In addition, Jennifer De La Cruz, Lisa Escobar, Nathaly Flores, Allyson Ingram, Eunise Obregon, and Mae Lois White serve on the faculty council.

Mount Pleasant Junior High School

1st Six Weeks

All “A” Honor Roll

7th Grade

Vanessa Aspeitia, Jayden Baker, Michelle Bautista, Airyana Beckham, Maria Beltran Regalado, Grace Berry, Khiya Bolton, Marley Broach, Hannah Carr, Samuel Carroll, Alexa Castaneda, Homero Castillo De La Torre, Leah Collins, Emily Crabb, Charisma Crabtree, Lincoln Dyke, Trisha Easley, George Fite IV, Isabella Furnish, Blakely Garrett, Kate Gil, Nancy Gil, Leslie Hernandez, Mario Hernandez, Kennedy Jones, Bradon Lowry, Jose Lucio, Tenley Marshall, Jesus Mata III, Maisy Matthews, Noah McMinn, Landry McPeters, Emery Melendez, Kianna Mickens, Kiara Mickens, Zachary Newman, Yadira Perez Jacobo, Lynndsie Phan, Daxton Price, Angela Ramirz Moreno, Brisy Ramirez Pineda, Michelle Rodriguez-Rodriguez, Riley Rosewell, Erick Torres, Valeria Vera Cortez, Joel Villegas, Aaron Waldrep, Evelyn Whisenhunt

8th Grade

Jaylen Alvarez, Adriel Bagsic, Dalia Balderas, Mauro Bedolla, Marcos Bonilla, Drew Cross, Caydon Johnson, Conley Johnson, Jayden Loewen, Angela Lopez, Jennifer Meeks, Allison Mendoza, Melany Morales, Jacolby Pogue, Diana Ramirez, Cooper Rider, Christian Rojas, Jaden Shelley, Isaiah Sheperd, Mary Snyder, Adan Torres, Ty’ree Williams, Silver Wohlford