MPISD – News

Contact: Kelly Cowan

Wallace Middle School holds the National Elementary Honor Society induction.

P. E. Wallace Middle School held its National Elementary Honor Society (NEHS) induction ceremony on Thursday, October 27. They inducted seventy-nine sixth-graders as new members of the Wallace NEHS Chapter.

Before an audience of family members, friends, and teachers, the inductees heard an explanation of the four pillars of NEHS: Leadership, Responsibility, Scholarship, and Service. Then, they received their certificates of membership and recited the NEHS pledge. Mount Pleasant High School senior and MPHS National Honor Society Treasurer, Perla Guzman, served as the guest speaker. She challenged the students to incorporate the four pillars of NEHS into their daily lives and gave examples of how NHS membership has helped her be the best version of herself.

The Wallace NEHS chapter recognizes 6th-grade students for outstanding academic achievement and demonstrates personal responsibility. In addition, the organization seeks to provide meaningful service activities for students in both the school and the community and to develop essential leadership skills. They must also attend monthly meetings and participate in other chapter service projects and activities.

New members of the Wallace Middle School Chapter of NEHS are: Jayden Adame, Jimena Aguado, Josue Aguilar Banegas, Ella Anderson (Treasurer), Jake Anderson (Vice President), Gabriel Arredondo, Zaydee Banda, Bryan Barboza, Elia Bonilla, Titus Byrd, Chelsi Campbell, Sebastian Cabrera, Jayson Carrillo, Maria Castillo De La Torre, Emylee Chappell (President), Julian Chavez, Malori Chism, Ian Crockett, Evie Dominguez, Francisco Equihua, Luis Garcia Diaz, Bryan Gonzalez, Nicolas Gonzalez, Uriel Gonzalez, Jaylen Gutierrez, Mallory Guzman, Aubree Hawkins, Michelle Hernandez, Nayeli Hernandez, Julian Herrera, Valery Hipolito, Cullen Hunnicutt, Sage Jordan, Cristal Leyva, Alexander Leyva Dorantes, Angelina Loaeza, Kiptyn Long, April Lozano (Historian), Juliet Luna, Anthony Macareno, Anahi Martinez, Emilee Martinez, Hannah Martinez (Secretary), Ana Martinez Zelaya, Drason McDaniel, Julian Mendoza, Caylee Middleton, Edgar Moreno, Jayda Mosely, Krystal Moya, Yoseline Nava, Gissell Navarro, Kaidence Norman, Natalie Olvera, Candon Patrick, Jassy Petatan, Aquardre Price, Aurora Ramirez, Cristal Ramirez, Isaac Ramirez-Puente, Logan Ritchie, Heymar Rivera, Luis Romero, Adaly Rosales, Vianney Rosales, Avarion Rose, Jeremy Padron, Kaiser Sheppard, Katie Snyder, Aileen Sorto, Maritza Torres, Roberto Vazquez, Abigail Verner, Mariana Villarruel, Stephanie Villeda, A’leejiah Washington, Dax Weatherly, Abigail Wooten, and Zoe Zuniga.

“The Wallace Chapter of the NEHS will be working with Communities in Schools and the National Junior Honor Society to serve our community,” said Wallace NEHS Advisor Dana Armstrong. “Our very first project begins soon. The group will work with CIS to collect canned and boxed goods for needy families this upcoming holiday season. The members will also make Christmas cards for the local nursing home and those serving our country. In the spring, we will work with NJHS to collect items for one of the local nursing homes. In addition, the officers will continue to work closely with the advisors to determine other ways the chapter can serve our community. Mrs. Davis and I are blessed to lead a wonderful group of students and look forward to watching them grow in serving others.”

Dana Armstrong and Tammy Davis are chapter Advisors for the Wallace Middle School NEHS.