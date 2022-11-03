MPISD – News

The new members of the Annie Sims Chapter of the National Elementary Honor Society

Contact: Kelly Cowan

Annie Sims holds the National Elementary Honor Society induction ceremony .

Annie Sims Elementary School held its National Elementary Honor Society (NEHS) induction ceremony on Tuesday, November 1. Forty 4th graders became members of the Sims chapter of the National Elementary Honor Society before an audience of proud family members, teachers, administrators, and friends. NEHS recognizes 4th-grade students for their outstanding academic achievement and demonstrated personal responsibility. In addition, the organization seeks to provide meaningful service activities for students to both the school and the community and to develop essential leadership skills in elementary school students.

New members Zahra Abbas and Moriah Eskew led the pledges to the United States and Texas flags, and Daniel Crabb handled the invocation. Students and audience members listened as chapter officers described the essential characteristics of an NEHS member.

The 2022-2023 school year officers are President Dominic Villanueva, Vice President Sebastian Cates, Secretary Carter Cameron, and Treasurer Isabella Alvarez.

Annie Sims Principal Jeannie Pat Jaggers thanked the family members for their involvement in their student’s education and praised the students’ achievements. Guest speaker Stephanie Guzman, an Annie Sims student once, told the students about making up her mind to work hard at an early age and how that determination led her to become a Nurse Practitioner.

New members of the Annie Sims Chapter of the National Elementary Honor Society are Zahra Abbas, Kael Aleman, Isabella Alvarez, Victoria Brown, Carter Cameron, Khloee Castro, Sebastian Cates, Jaxon Chambers, Jennifer Cigarroa, Daniel Crabb, Gael Cruz, Oscar Cruz, Moriah Eskew, Eli Fernandez, Kelly Flores, Anna Gandara, Nathan Garcia, Leeanna Garrett, Jake Jones, Shayla Macareno Ayden Marshall, Alejandra Martinez, Joseph Martinez, Nathaniel Martinez, Samantha Martinez, Annalie Mata, Isabela Meeks, Jaden Morton, Nathaniel Orduna, Genesis Ortiz, Olivia Parslow, Joseph Perales, Esmeralda Rosales, Sebastian Sheppard, Jaxon Terry, Roberto Valenzuela, Sandy Vargas, Dominic Villanueva, Jaretzy Villeda, and Kaydence Williams.

Angelina Hernandez and Anthony Orellana

MPHS Speech and Debate members place at Big Spring TFA tournament

Members of the Mount Pleasant High School Speech and Debate team competed on October 27-29 at the online Big Spring TFA tournament.

Senior, Anthony Orellana, went 3-1 in prelims defeating two competitors from Granbury and one from The Greenhill School before being eliminated in quarterfinals by a student from Cy Fair. Orellana now has 9 of the 10 points needed to qualify for the Texas Forensic Association (TFA) State Tournament in March.

Junior Angelina Hernandez also went 3-1 in prelims defeating competitors from Granbury, San Angelo Central, and The Green Hill School before being eliminated in quarterfinals by a different student from San Angelo Central. Nevertheless, she earned another point toward her qualification for the TFA State Tournament.

MP Speech and Debate now focuses on the Regional Congressional Debate tournament next week on Thursday, October 10, at the Region VIII Education Service Center. Five team members will attempt to earn one of the top three spots to advance to Congress State in January.

Mount Pleasant High School

2nd Six Weeks

All “A” Honor Roll

9th Grade

Brissia Alvarez, Christopher Cananda, Angel Castillo, Daniel Castillo JR, Kaylie Castillo, Julian Chancellor, Valerie Colocho, Sanniyah Crabtree, Daniele Cuvinar, Angel Farias, Sandy Farias, Audrey Fisher, Esther Gonzalez, Alessandro Greco, Yaimari Gutierrez, Ja’liyah Hall, Yahir Hernandez Garcia, Jordan Krumrie, Ana Lara, Connor Lewis, Amrie Loftin, Kayleigh Martin, Oscar Plata Vargas, Kevin Urbina, Valeria Vega, Dakota Vogele,

10th Grade

Jorge Almazan JR, Gopi Amin, Natalia Aspeitia, Katherine Ball, Elizabeth Buck, Amy Carrillo, Isabella Castillo, Adriana Cavazos, Samuel Chappell, Ke’Aundra Evans, Jose Gonzalez, Sidney Harbour, Addison Heeren, William Johnson, Joyce Luke, Tanner Marshall, Amir Martinez, Issau Martinez, Daniela Pina, Yahaira Pina, Seth Robertson, Oswaldo Roman, Jesus Sanchez Silva, Christopher Sorto, Katelyn Tejeda, Luke Thurman, Diego Ugalde

11th Grade

Genesis Aguilar, Mea Banda, Jason Barrientos, Dylan Bennett, Marisol Cardona, Oscar Castellanos, Kaylee Connally, Ella Cross, Caroline Currey, Brianne Davis, Clinton DeBord, Rebecca Elrod, John Freeman, Ismael Galicia, Yahir Garcia, Ana Garrett, Sophie Greco, Andrew Guerette, Abigail Gutierrez Takahashi, Zachary Haygood, Angelina Hernandez, Stephanie Hernandez, Antez Jeffery, Jillian Jetton, Araceli Landaverde, Silvia Lopez, Jocelyn Marroquin, Nathaniel Martinez, Salvador Moreno, Angel Munoz, Annie Munoz, Rafael Ortiz, McKinsee Oviedo, Joel Palacios, Cecilia Phan, Kai Price, Kiara Rundles, Elena Salinas, Orion Senence, Makayla Spigner, Diana Vargas, Emilia Vega, Harrison Wall, Conlee Zachry, Michelle Zelaya, Beverly Zuniga

12th Grade

Erick Astudillo, Manoa Bagsic, Reese Ball, VanessaJane Bayna, Hannah Bowles, Clayton Brison, Madison Carpenter, Chloe Carter, Devin Castaneda, Heslie Castanon, Rachel Cato, Payton Chism, Roberto Cigarroa, Natalie Crockett, Norma Delgado, Lincoln Ellis, Mauricio Farias Jr., Luis Garcia, Gabriel Garza Aguirre, Isabel Gonzales, Jackie Gonzalez, Pilar Gonzalez, Juanita Gutierrez, Perla Guzman, Ethan Harbour, Isaac Hernandez, Karli Jo Hill, Raegan Houchin, Rylan Hubbs, Camdon Johnson, Jett Long, Gyselle Lozano, William Luck, Alison Majors, Chelsea Maldonado, Jayleen Martinez, Karina Martinez, Marcela Mata, Samantha McClenan, Garrett McQueen, Dana Memije, Nancy Netro, Adriana Orona, Daniela Palomo, Kimberly Pina, Madeline Plascencia, Param Poudel, Esmeralda Ramirez, Lizzette Ramirez, Elijah Rider, Xitlali Rivas, Alan Rodriguez, Chris Russell, Briana Sanchez, Emma Kay Sellers, Emily Shelton, Jose Trejo, Evelyn Valente, Melissa Vasquez, Amy Vazquez, Javier Vazquez, Michelle Vazquez, Jack Welborn, Caleb Whitten, Iyana Williams