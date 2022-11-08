MPISD – News

Saray Delarosa (left) and Ashanti Presley (right) rehearse a scene from Alice In Wonderland.

Mount Pleasant High School’s “Rough Theatre Company” announces final show of 2022, big plans for 2023

MPHS Theatre will present Alice in Wonderland in the Studio Theatre in the MPHS Performing Arts Center on November 15 and 17, with performances beginning at 6:30 pm. Seating is limited in the Studio Theatre, so guests are encouraged to call 903-380-4196 for reservations. Admission is $5 with children ten years of age and under admitted free with an adult.

Director of Theatre, Dr. Edward Lee, noted, “Although first performed in 1970, the improvisational nature of the play allows for new approaches for today’s audience while preserving the essence of the original. It isn’t the Alice you might have known as a child. She is certainly vulnerable but also tough and capable of taking care of herself.”

Set in a steampunk dream world, we meet most of the characters we remember from the original Alice in Wonderland – with a few changes. Dr. Lee noted, “We are excited about this production, and it will be our entry into the UIL One-Act play contest in the spring. We will be presenting open dress rehearsals of the contest version of Alice on February 28 and March 2, 2023. The cast is working hard to make this a new twist on the old classic. We hope everyone who loves the story of Alice will come to experience our Alice with us.”

The Theatre Department will also present two one-acts in April directed by seniors as their final goodbyes to MPHS. Look for more information on these early in 2023.

Finally, The Rough Theatre Company will venture into uncharted territory in the summer of 2023 by establishing a Summer Community Theatre. MPHS Theatre alums and community members are encouraged to try out for Thornton Wilder’s Our Town. The play is about a small town at the turn of the 20th century. It has been capturing people’s hearts around the globe since 1938. It is one of the most often produced plays in the world, and we hope we can also help Mount Pleasant fall in love with it. Dr. Lee added, “It is our desire to bring back those who have loved doing theatre at MPHS as students and those that just have the itch to try out their talent on stage. We want to make this a yearly event. Proceeds from ticket sales will be used to begin a scholarship fund at MPHS for students who want to pursue theatre in college. And it will be a great opportunity to show off our newly renovated auditorium to the public. Watch for announcements for organizational meetings and tryouts early in 2023.”

Exciting things are happening at the MPHS theatre! Whether you are a performer or an audience member, be a part of the action!

MPISD press release, MPISD Education Foundation awards grants

Brice

Brice

Corprew

Corprew

Fowler

MPHS

MPJH

Sims

Wallace