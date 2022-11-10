MPISD – News

Camdon Johnson and Reese Ball

Contact: Kelly Cowan

MPHS seniors named Heisman High School winners

They chose Mount Pleasant High School seniors Camdon Johnson and Reese Ball as the MPHS school winners for the 2022 Heisman High School Scholarship program.

The Heisman High School Scholarship extends the prestige to our nation’s most esteemed high school seniors by recognizing and rewarding outstanding scholar-athletes who understand that the most significant victories happen not only on the field but in their schools and communities. These remarkable young leaders set the example and make a game-changing difference every day, paving the way to greatness for everyone around them.

To apply, students must graduate with the class of 2023 and have a cumulative weighted high school grade point average of a B (3.0) or better. In addition, they must participate in at least one of the sports recognized by the International Olympic Committee, the Paralympic Games, or the National Federation of State High School Association and be a leader in their school and community.

Johnson has participated in Tiger baseball, basketball, swim, track and field, and football and will dive for Mount Pleasant this year. He currently serves as President of the National Honor Society, Secretary of the Class of 2023, and is a member of HOSA, National Technical Honor Society, and Student Council. In addition, Johnson received a National Rural and Small Town Scholar award from the College Board and was named All School Boy by the MPHS faculty this year. He is the son of Landon and Tracie Johnson.

Ball has participated in Lady Tiger Golf and MPHS Swim for four years. She was named Academic All-State Swim as a junior. She is currently President of FBLA, Treasurer of the Student Council, and a member of the National Honor Society and the UIL Math and English teams. In addition, she received a National Rural and Small Town Scholar award from the College Board and was named All School Girl by the MPHS faculty this year. She is the daughter of Tim and Rebecca Ball.

L to R: Ethan Easley, Aidyn Botello, and Miguel Martinez placed 3rd in Senior Skills at District and advanced to Area

L to R, Ashley O’Brien, Emily Ventura, Pamala Dominguez, and Eufemia Guerrero placed 2nd in Greenhand Quiz at District and advanced to Area

Wendy Carrillo was the District Champion in Spanish Creed and advanced to Area

MPHS FFA students advance to the area contest

The Mount Pleasant High School chapter of FFA competed at the Paris District Leadership Development Event (LDE) held at Northeast Texas Community College on Friday, November 4. Three MPHS teams have advanced to the Area contest.

Senior Wendy Carrillo took 1st place in the Spanish Creed competition and has advanced to Area. The Spanish Creed competition is a public speaking event with five-minute questions and answers over the FFA Creed, all delivered in Spanish. Susie Hearron coached Carrillo.

The Greenhand Quiz team of freshmen Ashley O’Brien, Emily Ventura, Pamala Dominguez, and junior Eufimia Guerrero placed 2nd at the District contest and will advance to Area. The Greenhand Quiz is an exam testing knowledge of the Grays Guide to Parliamentary Procedure for FFA. Also, knowledge of FFA, including history, facts, business structure, leadership, and programs, is given to individuals.

Meagan Raine coached the Greenhand Quiz team.

Senior Ethan Easley and sophomores Miguel Martinez and Aidyn Botello took third place at District in Senior Skills and have advanced to Area. In Senior Skills, a team of 3-5 members demonstrates an agricultural skill, including anything in the Agricultural Science and Technology curriculum, using effective public speaking and communication methods. For their skill presentation, the team demonstrated safety procedures, setup, and use of a metal inert gas welding machine. Spencer Clark coached the Senior Skills team.

The Area competition will be held in Marshall at Texas State Technical College on November 16.