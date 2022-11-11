MPISD – News

Adrian Atrisco Hernandez with actor “Adrian Uribe”

Pumpkin Queen Elizabeth II. President Gourd Washington. A Selena-o’-lantern. These are just a few characters greeting visitors this fall at Vivian Fowler Elementary School.

Fowler’s fourth-graders honed their research skills after choosing a real-life character to investigate. Students were encouraged to select someone they had an interest in, admired, or about who they wanted to know more. Fourth graders spent two weeks working on their research and writing their paragraphs in class. Then, they tasked students with a homework assignment of creating a representation of their chosen person using a pumpkin.

They displayed their pumpkins and accompanying paragraphs at the Fowler front entrance for all students and staff to see. Finally, they will go home with their owners during Thanksgiving.

Front row (L to R): Angelina Hernandez, Anthony Orellana, Merlin Cardona

Back row (L to R): Eli Rider, Gopi Amin

MPHS Congressional Debaters advance to state

Mount Pleasant High School Speech and Debate competed in the Regional Congressional Debate tournament at the Region VIII Education Service Center on Thursday, November 10. This year, Mount Pleasant was the only 5A school competing. So the competition became an intrasquad battle for who would earn the top three places and advance to state. MPHS has had a state competitor every year since 2017, and team members have earned UIL state bronze and state 4th place medals and have had the UIL State Top Presiding Officer in recent years.

Senior Anthony Orellana was the Regional Champion, with junior Angelina Hernandez placing 2nd and senior Merlin Cardona placing 3rd. Orellana was also named the Top Presiding Officer. Alternates to state include sophomore Gopi Amin who established 4th, and senior Eli Rider, who placed 5th.

UIL Congress is an individual contest in a large group setting. It models the legislative process of democracy, specifically, the United States Congress. Within this mock legislative assembly competition, contestants draft legislation (proposed laws and position statements) submitted to the tournament. They research the docket of bills and resolutions dealing with real-world social and political policies before the contest to prepare their speeches. At the tournament, students caucus in committees, deliver a formal discourse on the merits and disadvantages of each piece of legislation and vote to pass or defeat the measures they have examined. Parliamentary procedure forms the structure for the discourse, and students extemporaneously respond to others’ arguments throughout a session.

Orellana, Hernandez, and Cardona will compete at the UIL State Congressional Debate tournament in Austin on January 4 and 5, 2023.