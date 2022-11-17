MPISD – News

Members of the MPHS UIL Academic team

Contact: Kelly Cowan

MPHS UIL continues its season at Whitehouse Wildcat Thanksgiving Classic

The Mount Pleasant High School UIL Academic team continued its season on Saturday, November 12, at the 17th Annual Whitehouse Wildcat Thanksgiving Classic held at Whitehouse High School. Overall, Mount Pleasant High School took third place as an academic team.

The Math team took first place as a team. Individually, Nathaniel Martinez placed 3rd, Devin Castaneda 5th, and Perla Guzman 6th.

In Ready Writing, Makayla Spigner placed 1st, her second tournament championship.

In Poetry, Madeline Tumey-Simmons placed 1st, her second tournament championship of the season.

The Calculator Applications team placed 2nd as a team. Individually, Devin Castaneda placed 2nd, and Nathaniel Martinez was 4th.

The Spelling team took 2nd place. Individually, Sophie Greco placed 3rd with Angelina Hernandez 6th.

The Social Studies team placed 2nd as a team. Individual placings were Vanessajane Bayna 2nd, Stephanie Hernandez 3rd, and Camila Serrano 6th.

The Current Events team placed 2nd, with Elijah Rider 4th and Anthony Orellana 5th.

In Journalism Feature Writing, Idania Castanon placed 2nd.

And in Accounting, Merlin Cardona was 6th.

In January, the MPHS UIL Academic team will return to action at Pine Tree, gearing up for the District meet in March. Gina Crouch (UIL Coordinator, Spelling and Current Events), Osias Hernandez (Math and Calculator), Gabrielle Robbins (Literary criticism and Ready Writing), Tammy Thomas (Computer Science), David Clark (Computer Apps, Accounting, and Extemporaneous Speaking), Leanne Blalock (Social Studies), Cindy Reed (Debate), John Whitten (Journalism), Kim Cox (Journalism), Larry Russell (Science), Randy Ballard (Number Sense), and Angela Priefert (Prose and Poetry) are coaches for the MPHS UIL Academic teams.

Pictured are Hannah Martinez (left) and Pilot Club member Susan Old (right)

Wallace Middle School sixth-grader Hannah Martinez recently won the annual Pilot Club essay contest. She has been awarded a certificate and a $75 prize and will be a guest at a future Pilot Club meeting to read her award-winning essay.

Wallace Middle School hosts the 25th annual Veterans Day program .

Veterans and their families filled tables on the P.E. Wallace Middle School Gym floor on Friday, November 11, at the Wallace Middle School 25th annual Veterans Day Program. Wallace students and MPHS Student Council members served lunch to the veterans and their families while music from the past played by the MPHS Jazz Band entertained them. In addition, local businesses donated gift cards and gifts presented to the audience members as door prizes.

It started 25 years ago with the principal Rodney Huffman and teachers Jana Milam and Vicki Sinclair; they created the program to fulfill two purposes: to honor military veterans and to help Wallace students understand the role and sacrifices of those who serve in the military. Wallace Principal, Nathan Rider, paid tribute to Huffman, Milam, and Sinclair on the 25th anniversary of the program, with MPISD Board of Trustees President Yvonne Hampton presenting each with a commemorative plaque.

“Twenty-five years ago, three people came together and created a program to honor our military veterans and to help our students understand the sacrifices of those who serve,” said Rider. “Until you have seen this program, you cannot understand how important it is for our veterans and students. From its humble beginnings in the school library to what it has grown to today. This program is because of the vision of those three special people.”

Chief Petty Officer of the Navy, Will Chitwood, gave this year’s veteran’s address.

The program was full of music provided by the MPHS Jazz Band, the Wallace 5th and 6th grade Honor Choirs, the “Andrews Sisters” made up of Fowler music teacher Julie Merrill, Corprew music teacher Ashley Sterrett, Brice music teacher Nan Verner, Wallace 504 Coordinator Tracie Johnson, MPHS Choir accompanist Deanna Warren, MPISD band director Alicia Hargett, and Wallace music teacher Diane Swiger on piano, with solos by United States veteran and MPHS graduate, Kristian Luker, and Wallace sixth-grader, Kaidence Norman. In addition, Wallace Middle School teacher Jason Barfield played “Reveille,” and MPHS junior Orion Senence played “Taps” to open and close the program.

Eli Rider, Cooper Rider, and James Smart of Boy Scout Troop 6101 posted and retrieved the American and Texas flags. At the same time, Wallace students Michelle Hernandez (Army), Jimmy Aguilar (Navy), Cassidy Burns (Coast Guard), Chelsi Campbell (Marines), and Abigail Verner (Air Force) presented the military branch flags. Wallace student Dream Veasley raised the POW-MIA flag, accompanied by a moment of silence.

Military widows, active military members, military mothers, and recipients of military awards for Valor and Purple Hearts were honored. Ellis Moore, now ninety-eight years old, received special recognition. She served in World War II and was present in the audience.

Recognized for her Pilot Club award-winning essay, “I’m Proud to be an American,” was sixth-grade student Hannah Martinez. Pilot Club member Susan Old presented Martinez with a certificate for writing the winning essay.

“On behalf of P.E. Wallace, we want to thank all of our veterans,” said Rider. “I hope those who were able to attend enjoyed the food, entertainment, and company. In addition, I want to thank Rodney Huffman, Jana Milam, and Vicky Sinclair for founding this program 25 years ago. It has been P.E. Wallace’s honor to thank and celebrate our veterans. I would also like to thank our staff, PTO President Lacy Campbell, the MPHS Student Council, and our community sponsors.”

The MPHS Jazz Band provided entertainment for the guests.

Wallace student, Sage Jordan, serves coffee to a veteran.

Cooper Rider (left) and James Smart (right) present the colors.

Wallace students as a living United States flag.

Wallace student, Michelle Hernandez, carries the Army flag.

The Navy flag presented by Wallace student Jimmy Aguilar.

Wallace student, Cassidy Burns, presents the Coast Guard flag.

The Marine flag carried by Wallace student Chelsi Campbell.

Wallace student, Abigail Verner, brings in the Air Force flag.

Wallace student, Emi Chappell, presents a carnation to a veteran’s wife.

Nathan Rider (left) pays special tribute to Ellis Moore (right), a veteran of World War II.

“The Andrews Sisters” (left to right) Julie Merrill, Tracie Johnson, Ashley Sterrett, Alicia Hargett, Deanna Warren, and Nan Verner

Rodney Huffman (left) and Jana Milam (center) are honored by MPISD Board President Yvonne Hampton (right) for starting the Wallace Veteran’s Day Program 25 years ago

Guest speaker, Chief Petty Officer of the Navy, Will Chitwood

Wallace student, Dream Veasley, presents the POW-MIA flag during a moment of silence