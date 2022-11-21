MPISD – News

MPJH members of the 2022 All-Region Band

Row 1 (L to R): Lachlan Miles, Alfredo Santillan, Bryan Garcia, and Alba Zeqaj

Row 2 (L to R): Cielo Lopez, Odalys Mejia Beltran, Diana Ramirez, Ana’Liece Guerrero, and Heidi Martinez

Row 3 (L to R): Adriel Bagsic, Sebastian Contreras, Itzel Bello, Zachary Newman, and Sara Vanhoose

Row 4 (L to R): Isaiah Shepherd, Maria Beltran, Dalia Balderas, Jamaree Armour, and Kaleb Memije

Not Pictured: Lance Albin and Cindy Valle

Contact: Kelly Cowan

MPJH band students selected for Middle School All-Region Band

Twenty-one Mount Pleasant Junior High School band students have qualified for the Texas Music Educators Association (TMEA) Region IV Middle School All-Region Band, up from twelve last year. In addition, twelve students earned chairs in the Symphonic Band and nine in the Concert Band.

MPJH boasted four 1st chair placements, including Jamaree Armour, Adriel Bagsic, Odalys Mejia, and Isaiah Shepherd. And for five students, including Bagsic, Sebastian Contreras, Ana’Liece Guerrero, Mejia, and Alfredo Santillan, this would be the second year in a row for TMEA to select them for the All-Region band.

Students who qualified for the All-Region Bands include:

Symphonic Band: Bryan Garcia (Flute 4th chair), Alfredo Santillan (Flute 5th chair), Alba Zeqaj (Oboe 2nd chair), Odalys Mejia (Bb Clarinet 1st chair), Diana Ramirez (Bb Clarinet 10th chair), Heidi Martinez (Bb Clarinet 11th chair), Adriel Bagsic (Trumpet 1st chair), Sebastian Contreras (Trumpet 2nd chair), Itzel Bello (Trumpet 7th chair), Lance Albin (Trumpet 12th chair), Sara Vanhoose (French Horn 6th chair), and Kaleb Memije (Baritone 3rd chair)

Concert Band: Lachlan Miles (Flute 12th chair), Cindy Valle (Bb Clarinet 8th chair), Ana’Liece Guerrero (Bb Clarinet 22nd chair), Cielo Lopez (Bass Clarinet 3rd chair), Isaiah Shepherd (Alto Saxophone 1st chair), Zachary Newman (French Horn 8th chair), Maria Beltran (Baritone 6th chair), Jamaree Armour (Percussion 1st chair), and Dalia Balderas (Percussion 6th chair).

“All of these students have invested an extensive amount of time and effort in preparing for these auditions,” said MPJH Band Director Karen Luckett. “We have been preparing for auditions since the first week of school, and our hard work has paid off. I am so proud of these students and blessed to teach such fine musicians.”

The junior high and high school All-Region bands will perform in a clinic and concert at Paris Junior High School on Saturday, December 10, 2022.

MPHS NHS members L to R: Cecilia Phan, Briana Gonzales, McKinsee Oviedo, Wendy Carrillo, Shirlyn Cardona, Luis Garcia, Camila Serrano, Perla Guzman, Natalie Crockett, Javier Vazquez

MPHS National Honor Society organizes a food drive

The National Honor Society (NHS) members at Mount Pleasant High School held their annual food drive in October and November in conjunction with Communities in Schools (CIS).

Students and their families brought canned, bagged, and boxed food to this year’s NHS induction ceremony. In the end, MPHS NHS members could create forty boxes they shared with families and students at MPHS. Each family received canned, boxed, and bagged goods, including beans and rice, stuffing mix, flour, sugar, and a turkey donated by Pilgrim’s, their second year providing turkeys to the drive.

“This is the sixth year NHS has held this food drive,” said NHS Advisor David Clark. “We started with nine families the first year, and it has grown to 40 this year. What is really awesome about this drive is that the 40 families are of students at our school. So it’s our students helping our students.”