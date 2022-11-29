cypress basin hospice
MPISD – News

Contact: Kelly Cowan

MPHS Cheerleaders place second in virtual competition

The Mount Pleasant High School Cheerleaders competed in the UCA Virtual Regional competition on Tuesday, Nov. 15. Competing against four other teams from Mississippi and North Carolina, MPHS Cheer took second place in the Game Day Varsity- Non-Tumbling
division. They will continue their competition season this Saturday at Crandall, where the Mount Pleasant Junior High cheerleaders will join them. MPHS Cheer is under the direction of Karissa Lopez.

The Mount Pleasant High School Career Preparation class with Lowe’s employees

MPHS Career Preparation class tours Lowe’s

The Mount Pleasant High School Career Preparation class completed their job application unit. They toured the Lowe’s Distribution Center in Mount Vernon on Thursday, Nov. 17. Students chose a job from Lowe’s, typed a cover letter, resume, and personal references, and completed a handwritten application. While at Lowe’s, the students learned about the opportunities offered through their company, toured the facility, participated in a mock interview, and participated in an activity that enhanced teamwork and efficiency. All students received prizes and a better understanding of the everyday operations at Lowe’s. Regional General Manager Tracey Reed led the tour team. Jackie Scoggins teaches Career Preparation.

