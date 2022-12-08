MPISD – News

Mount Pleasant Junior High coach, Crystal Jackson, reacts to the surprise from MPISD Superintendent Judd Marshall.

MPISD staff receive a surprise

Wednesday, December 7, was the annual “Ham Day” in MPISD, where all staff members are traditionally gifted a Christmas ham. But this year, instead of ham, MPISD staff members received “bread” in the form of $500! Superintendent Judd Marshall, Deputy Superintendent Deb Malone, Director of Facilities Van Bowen, and members of the MPISD Board of Trustees were on hand all day Wednesday passing out Christmas greetings and the surprise.

Marshall said, “We are so appreciative of our staff for all the work they do for our kids each and every day. We are proud to be able to do this for our staff this year.”

MPISD will be closed from Monday, December 19 – Monday, January 2. Staff will return for a staff development day on Tuesday, January 3.

Classes will resume for the second semester on Wednesday, January 4.

Freshman All-Region Band members (L to R): Sandy Farias, Angel Farias, Edward Moya, Bruno DeLeon, Isaac Jetton, Bryan Garcia, Alfredo Santillan

MPHS Goin’ Gold Band members named to Freshman All-Region Band

Seven Mount Pleasant High School Goin’ Gold Band members were named to the Freshman All-Region Band after auditions on Monday, December 5, at North Lamar High School. In addition, MPHS boasted three first-chair placements, with two members being 8th graders at Mount Pleasant Junior High.

Goin’ Gold Band members selected for the Freshman All-Region band include Bryan Garcia (1st chair Piccolo—8th grader), Alfredo Santillan (1st chair Flute—8th grader), Angel Farias (1st chair Euphonium), Bruno DeLeon (2nd chair Euphonium), Sandy Farias (2nd chair French Horn), Isaac Jetton (3rd chair French Horn), and Edward Moya (8th chair Percussion).

Camp County Voice of Democracy winners Sophie Greco (left) and Angelina Hernandez (right)

MPHS juniors place in Voice of Democracy contest

Mount Pleasant High School juniors Angelina Hernandez and Sophie Greco recently competed in the Camp County Memorial Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Voice of Democracy competition, with Hernandez placing 1st and Greco taking 2nd place. The Voice of Democracy has been the VFW’s premier scholarship program since 1947. Participants submitted an audio essay of 3-5 minutes on “Why the Veteran is Important.” Hernandez and Greco will be honored at an awards ceremony at the VFW on December 14, where Hernandez will receive a $100 and Greco will receive a $75 scholarship.