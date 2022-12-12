MPISD – News

Pictured L to R: Clayton Miller, Kristina Tidwell, Hope Powell, Litzy Gonzalez, Jacolby Turner, not pictured, Adrian Perez

MPHS choir students advance to area auditions

Eleven Mount Pleasant High School Choir students participated in Pre-Area auditions on Thursday, December 1, at the Region 8 Service Center in Mount Pleasant. As a result, six have advanced to Area auditions in January: seniors Litzy Gonzalez (4th chair Alto 2) and Adrian Perez (4th chair Bass 2), juniors Hope Powell (5th chair Alto 2), Clayton Miller (4th chair Tenor 2), and Jacolby Turner (5th chair Tenor 2), and sophomore Kristina Tidwell (4th chair Soprano 2).

“I am proud of the tenacity these young musicians have exhibited as they have worked diligently in preparation for the first two rounds of auditions and continue to prepare for the upcoming audition,” said MPHS Choir Director Nancy Vines.

Area auditions will be Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Texas A&M University-Commerce.

The Mount Pleasant Junior High School Cheerleaders

The Mount Pleasant High School Cheerleaders

MPISD Cheer squads compete at the NCA State of Texas Championship

The Cheer squads from Mount Pleasant Junior High and Mount Pleasant High School continued competition season at the NCA State of Texas Championship in Dallas on December 11, with both squads seeing success.

The MPJH Cheerleaders placed second in the Junior High/Middle School Game Day division, less than a point behind the overall winners. They also received the Technical Excellence award, the only junior high squad to receive a ‘specialty award.’

The Mount Pleasant High School Cheerleaders placed 8th in the 5A Game Day division. They hit their highest score this season with 90.6 and received perfect scores in four categories.

The MPJH cheerleaders will wrap up the first semester with a virtual competition on December 13. The MPHS Cheer squad will compete again on December 17 at the UCA Southwest Regional in San Antonio on the University of Texas at San Antonio campus. The MPHS Cheer Coach is Karissa Lopez, and Perla Mayfield coaches MPJH cheer.