MPISD – News

The 2022-2023 MPHS Tiger Dolls

Contact:

Kelly Cowan

Mount Pleasant High School Tiger Dolls win virtual Hip Hop Showdown .

The Mount Pleasant High School Tiger Dolls competed virtually in the Pastry Hip Hop Showdown presented by American Dance/Drill Team and Pastry, a dancewear company. There were 40 entries from elementary to high school, with 25 in the high school division. At the end of prelims, the Tiger Dolls were among the six finalists and then went on to be named the High School Division Champions.

The Tiger Dolls are currently preparing for competition season beginning in February. They are under the direction of Jaton Broach.