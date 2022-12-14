Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header
Young Title Company Header
Roper & White
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
Hess Furniture Appliances Banner Header
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
Mark Patrick Header 2020
cypress basin hospice
Momentum Can-Am In Stock Header

MPISD – News

The 2022-2023 MPHS Tiger Dolls

Contact: 

Kelly Cowan

Mount Pleasant High School Tiger Dolls win virtual Hip Hop Showdown.

The Mount Pleasant High School Tiger Dolls competed virtually in the Pastry Hip Hop Showdown presented by American Dance/Drill Team and Pastry, a dancewear company. There were 40 entries from elementary to high school, with 25 in the high school division. At the end of prelims, the Tiger Dolls were among the six finalists and then went on to be named the High School Division Champions.

The Tiger Dolls are currently preparing for competition season beginning in February. They are under the direction of Jaton Broach.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved                                     