MPISD – News

Photo: MPHS members of the All-Region Band

Top (L to R): Adriel Bagsic, Mauricio Farias, Luke Thurman, Orion Senence, Jose Fuentes, Andrew Perez, Bryan Garcia, and Oscar Castellanos

Bottom (L to R): Manoa Bagsic, Zoë Newman, Karli Hill, Juanita Gutierrez, Madison Carpenter, Hannah Bowles, Christopher Sorto, and Shpat Zeqaj

Contact: Kelly Cowan

MPHS Goin’ Gold Band members named to High School All-Region Band

Sixteen Mount Pleasant High School Goin’ Gold Band members were named to the High School All-Region Band after auditions on December 9 at North Lamar High School. Seven of the fourteen have qualified for Area auditions.

Advancing to Area auditions are Hannah Bowles (1st chair Contra-Bass Clarinet), Mauricio Farias (1st chair Tuba), Shpat Zeqaj (2nd chair Oboe), Manoa Bagsic (2nd chair Bb Clarinet), Jose Fuentes (5th chair Bb Clarinet), Andrew Perez (6th chair Bb Clarinet), and Orion Senence (3rd chair Trumpet).

Also selected for the High School All-Region Band were Bryan Garcia (4th chair Piccolo), Adriel Bagsic (9th chair Trumpet), Madison Carpenter (12th chair Trumpet), and Karli Hill (6th chair Flute). Also selected were Christopher Sorto (13th chair Bb Clarinet), Juanita Gutierrez (22nd chair Bb Clarinet), and Oscar Castellanos (7th chair Tenor Trombone).

Area auditions will take place on January 7 at Berkner High School in Richardson.