MPISD – News

The Mount Pleasant High School Cheerleaders at the UCA Southwest Regional in San Antonio

Contact: Kelly Cowan

MPHS Cheerleaders place 2nd at UCA Southwest Regional

Mount Pleasant High School Cheerleaders participated in their final competition of the first semester on Saturday, December 17, at the UCA Southwest Regional on the campus of the University of Texas at San Antonio. In the Game Day Super Large Varsity division, they competed against four other schools, tying for 2nd place overall with a score of 86.4.

The Mount Pleasant High School Cheer squad will compete at the UIL Spirit State Championships on Friday, January 13, at the Fort Worth Convention Center. They will compete in 5A division II in Band Chant, Crowd Leading, and Fight Song. Karissa Lopez coaches MPHS Cheer.

Mount Pleasant Junior High School

3rd Six Weeks

All “A” Honor Roll

7th Grade

Jayden Baker, Maria Beltran Regalado, Grace Berry, Samuel Carroll, Alexa Castaneda, Homero Castillo De La Torre, Yaretzi Clavel, Emily Crabb, Charisma Crabtree, Jaitaly Duran, Lincoln Dyke, Trisha Easley, George Fite IV, Ximena Flores Luna, Blakely Garrett, Nancy Gil, Rubi Gutierrez Rios, Leslie Hernandez, Kennedy Jones, Bradon Lowry, Tenley Marshall, Dahyana Martinez, Jesus Mata III, Yolette Mata, Kianna Mickens, Kiara Mickens, Lynndsie Phan, Angela Ramirez Moreno, Asia Salters, Kaytlynn Salters, Valeria Vera Cortez, Joel Villegas, Aaron Waldrep, Evelyn Whisenhunt

8th Grade

Adriel Bagsic, Dalia Balderas, Carson Bell, Alondra Cano-Castro, Kaelyn Carrillo, Drew Cross, Monserrat Gonzalez, Ana’Liece Guerrero, Isaac Hernandez, Alexis Herrera, Mackenzie Jaime, Caydon Johnson, Conley Johnson, Joselyn Martinez Botello, Allison Mendoza, Carter Moody, Melany Morales, Andy Ortiz-Valenzuela, Cooper Rider, Christian Rojas, Nicole Salazar, Jaden Shelley, Isaiah Sheperd, Mary Snyder, Sara Vanhoose, Sophia Wilabay, Maggie Wilson