MPISD – News

The 2023-2024 Tiger Dolls

First Row (L to R) Violet Castaneda, Mollie Luck, Valerie Cassio, Lia Esguerra, Mackenzie Jaime, Aileen Flores, Valeria Tejeda, Pamela Dominguez, Esther Gonzalez, Dori Macedo, Caroline Currey, Alin Alvarado, Deleismy Martinez, Mishelle Ysasi, Makayla Spigner

Second Row (L to R) Morgan Zepeda, Haley Garcia, Maggie Wilson, Alexis Mata, Allison Santiago, Tania Rangel, Pilar Gonzalez, Irlanda Gasca, Alba Zeqaj, Denise Torres, Valeria Vega, Genevieve Rubio, Emily Robles, Arely Lopez, Mayte Flores

Contact: Kelly Cowan

Mount Pleasant High School’s Tiger Dolls select new members .

The Mount Pleasant High School Tiger Dolls held tryouts for the 2023-2024 school year on Friday, March 24, in the newly renovated Tiger Doll room at MPHS. The 23-24 line features 45 members and five managers.

The 2023-2024 Tiger Dolls include Jalyssa Aguilar, Alin Alvarado, Valerie Cassio, Kaylin Castaneda, Violet Castaneda, Alessandra Cervantes, Alyse Cervantes, Logan Curley, Caroline Currey, Pamela Dominguez, Lia Esguerra, Marlyn Estrada, Audrey Fisher, Aileen Flores, Mayte Flores, Haley Garcia, Audrey Garrett, Jamie Garrett, Irlanda Gasca, Esther Gonzalez, Pilar Gonzalez, Aylin Hernandez, Kenlee Jaggers, Mackenzie Jaime, Arely Lopez, Mollie Luck, Dori Macedo, Deleismy Martinez, Raquel Martinez, Alexis Mata, Maggie Price, Tania Rangel, Emily Robles, Genevieve Rubio, Allison Santiago, Makayla Spigner, Mayci Stoker, Valeria Tejeda, Denise Torres, Valeria Vega, Brooklyn White, Maggie Wilson, Mishelle Ysasi, Alba Zeqaj, and Morgan Zepeda. Andrianna Price, Kaylie Castillo, Jannely Aguilar, Kim Gracia, and Alondra Ruiz are managers. The Tiger Dolls are under the direction of Jaton Broach.

MPHS District UIL Academic Meet medalists

MPHS UIL advances to Regional academic meet

The Mount Pleasant High School UIL Academic team competed in the District 15-5A UIL Academic Meet at Whitehouse High School on March 24-25. Overall, 16 MPHS students advanced to the Regional Meet, with three others placing in their events.

Team members advancing to Regionals include:

Social Studies (1st place team)—Vanessajane Bayna 1st place, Yahir Garcia 3rd place, Estven Perez 4th place, and Jeisy Munoz

Spelling (1st place team)—Izzy Gonzales 1st place (tie), Sophie Greco 1st place (tie), Angelina Hernandez, and Zoe Newman

Calculator Applications (2nd place team)—Nathaniel Martinez 3rd place, Isaac Hernandez 6th place, Param Poudel, and Luke Thurman

Mathematics (2nd place team)—Nathaniel Martinez 4th place, Isaac Hernandez 6th place, Param Poudel, and Perla Guzman

Ready Writing—Makayla Spigner 2nd place

Poetry—Madeline Tumey-Simmons 3rd place

Persuasive Extemp—Anthony Orellana 2nd place

Also placed in their events were Ethan Harbour, 5th place in Science; Eli Rider, 6th place in Current Events; and Gopi Amin, 6th place in Lincoln Douglas Debate.

Advancing teams and individuals will compete at the Regional Meet on April 21-22 at The University of Texas at Arlington. Those in the top three in each event will qualify for the State meet in May. Regional qualifying coaches are Gina Crouch (Spelling), Leanne Blalock (Social Studies), Osias Hernandez (Calculator Applications and Mathematics), Gabrielle Robbins (Ready Writing), Cindy Reed (Extemporaneous Speaking), and Angela Priefert (Poetry).