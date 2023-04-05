MPISD – News

JVB: The Mount Pleasant JV B Winter Guard

Mount Pleasant High School Winter Guards compete in Mansfield .

All three Mount Pleasant High School Winter Guard teams were back on the Lake Ridge High School competition floor in Mansfield on Saturday, April 1, for the North Texas Colorguard Association Championships.

Mount Pleasant High School Varsity placed 3rd, with the JVA team 9th in the National A division. The JVB team placed 7th in the Scholastic A division, completing their competition season.

The Varsity and JVA teams will travel to Dayton, OH, for their final year competition on April 11-16 for the Winter Guard International (WGI) Color Guard World Championships. The Mount Pleasant High School Colorguard is under the direction of Cristian Gomez.

MPISD Foundation awards educator grants

By 8:15 am on Monday, April 3, everyone was on the bus: members of the Goin’ Gold band, the cheerleaders, the Tiger Doll officers, and members of the MPISD Education Foundation. Then, they were off to award $39,949.86 in educator grants to 45 teachers on several Mount Pleasant ISD campuses. This grant cycle marked a fantastic achievement for the MPISD Education Foundation as they surpassed half a million dollars given in grants since beginning the program eight years ago.

Grant recipients and their funded projects are:

Annie Sims Elementary School ($7476.36): Linda Traughber, Karen Fox, Heather Miller, Loren Buchanan, April Driggers, Claudia Ramirez, Jordan Hollingsworth, Heather Clark, and Tammy Bragg for Chromebooks for their classrooms, Sandra Martinez for science materials, Adriana Sanchez for bilingual books, and Bethany Malone for math manipulatives

E.C. Brice Elementary School ($4860.41): Ruth Sustaita and Sonia Garcia for Bluetooth speakers, styluses, and Mimio systems, Crystalla Anderson for standard math books, and Jamie King for 5 VEX IQ system robot sets and supporting items.

Frances Corprew Elementary School ($4322.89): Jessica Williams for hands-on science supplies, Andrea Lindley for bilingual books and math manipulatives, Fredi Rivera for bilingual books, Whitley Hamilton for an organization system for the classroom, Bianca Contreras for books and manipulatives, Amanda Phillips for a classroom management system, and Aracely Sanchez for a speech articulation app to used at all elementary campuses

Vivian Fowler Elementary School ($7388.12): Tasey Cates for sensory adaptation and hands-on items for the autism classroom, Alexi Smith for English and Spanish books, Patsie DeSantiago for a display system for student work, Ritchell De La Hoya for five VEX robotics kits and supporting items, Lisa Escobar for a smart-TV and wall mount for the classroom, and Patty Moreno and Manuela Sarabia for smart TV’s, wall mounts, sound bars, and clickers.

P.E. Wallace Middle School($13,714.74): Nathan Rider for 3 Oculus VR sets and carrying cases, Karla Coker for board games and storage, Stefen Harmon for full-length mirrors for the dance room, Audrey Gonzales for 30 Jenga sets, Allie Thompson for cookware, utensils and kitchen supplies for the Life Skills classroom, Sonia Ibanez for iPads, headphones, lap desks, and a charging station, Arely Nava for iPads, headphones, and flexible seating, Lindsey Jennings for lap desks and a storage rack, Bridget Arevalos for a LEGO education Spike Prime set, Taylor Bernal for new volleyballs, Tara Flores for 3 VEX IQ Robot kits, and Katie Martin for a standing desk and games.

Mount Pleasant Junior High School ($1774): Allison Caddel for classroom supplies and Cameron Ellis for iPads.

Titus County Shared Services Special Education Department ($413.34):

Angel Little in Occupational Therapy for puzzles to use for OT at all elementary campuses.

“The Foundation awarded funds to 45 applicants in this spring cycle for $39,949.86,” said Mariela Crockett, MPISD Foundation Executive Director. “Every grant cycle is special, but this one also marked a big milestone. As of this spring, we have awarded over a half-million dollars since our inception, $526,039. Each one of these grants has made a difference in classrooms throughout MPISD. They established the MPISD Foundation eight years ago, and each year it has grown thanks to the support of MPISD teachers, staff, and the Mount Pleasant community. We are where we are now thanks to the collaborative effort of many caring individuals, and we can’t wait to see what the future will bring. To all our supporters: THANK YOU for helping us enhance the educational experiences of students at Mount Pleasant ISD!”

Anyone interested in donating funds to the MPISD Foundation should contact Crockett at 903-575-2000.

Mount Pleasant High School

5th Six Weeks

All “A” Honor Roll

9th Grade

Brissia Alvarez, Miyah Amador-Farrier, Alberto Avila, Jasmine Briones, Valerie Cassio, Angel Castillo, Angel Chaires Contreras, Julian Chancellor, Carter Cook, Aaliyah DeLaRosa, Angel Farias, Sandy Farias, Starlie Fernandez, Audrey Fisher, Jamie Garrett, Esther Gonzalez, Alessandro Greco, Yaimari Gutierrez, Marisol Hipolito, Jordan Krumrie, Connor Lewis, Rosario Lopez, Kayleigh Martin, Jaydy Martinez, Valerie Moss, Abi Pathak, Zaid Perez, Maribel Ramirez, Zadquiel Ramirez, David Reeve, Carmandy Rocha, Judith Roman, Kayelee Rosewell, Keith Standefer, Valeria Vega, Geraldine Zermeno

10th Grade

Gopi Amin, Katherine Ball, Melanie Barraza, Alan Barrientos, Samuel Chappell, David Cumpian, Diya Desai, Ke’Aundra Evans, Jose Gonzalez, Stephanie Guerrero, Sidney Harbour, Addison Heeren, Ascension Hernandez, William Johnson, Joyce Luke, Tanner Marshall, Teodoro Martinez Jr, Yahaira Pina, Luke Thurman, Diego Ugalde

11th Grade

Addison Amerson, Mea Banda, Jason Barrientos, Brayden Basaldua, Shirlyn Cardona, Oscar Castellanos, Nathanial Cates, Nicholas Cates, Ella Cross, Lee Davis, Clinton DeBord, Marlyn Estrada, Perla Ferretiz-Dominguez, Juan Flores Arredondo, John Freeman, Estefani Garcia, Ana Garrett, Seth Gil, Sophie Greco, Owen Green, Andrew Guerette, Abigail Gutierrez Takahashi, Angelina Hernandez, Stephanie Hernandez, Antez Jeffery, Jillian Jetton, Cheyenne King, Araceli Landaverde, Andres Lopez, Silvia Lopez, Nathaniel Martinez, McKinsee Oviedo, Joel Palacios, Tisha Patel, Cecilia Phan, Bianca Quistian, Fernando Robles, Genevieve Rubio, Kiara Rundles, Orion Senence, Enrique Serrano, Daniel Sunderland, Tawnny Swanson, Joseph Tolentino, Emilia Vega, Alicia Valesquez-Molina, Cecilla Villeda, Conlee Zachry, Michelle Zelaya, Shpat Zeqaj, Daniela Zuniga Ruiz

12th Grade

Wendy Alarcon, Erick Astudillo, Manoa Bagsic, Reese Ball, Vanessajane Bayna, Hannah Bowles, Clayton Brison, Madison Carpenter, Devin Castaneda, Heslie Castanon, Jenna Cook, Madison Craig, Natalie Crockett, Zander Dawyot, Melanie De La Cruz, Norma Delgado, Paulina Diaz Ramirez, Lincoln Ellis, Alexandra Estrada, Mauricio Farias Jr, Cesar Flores, Isabel Gonzales, Pilar Gonzalez, Perla Guzman, Ethan Harbour, Jordyn Hargrave, Isaac Hernandez, Karli Hill, Raegan Houchin, Camdon Johnson, Jose Lopez, Itzel Lozano, Alison Majors: Chelsea Maldonado, Marcela Mata, Collin Moss, Nancy Netro, Ilse Ojendis, Adriana Orona, Kimberly Pina, Madeline Plascencia, Param Poudel, Esmeralda Ramirez, Xitlali Rivas, Natalie Rodriguez, Chris Russell, Fernanda Salazar, Briana Sanchez, Emma Kay Sellers, Camila Serrano, Jose De Jesus Trejo, Amy Vazquez, Michelle Vazquez, Raul Vazquez, Kendall Walker, Jack Welborn, Caleb Whitten, Ethan Wilson

MPISD advances two teams to Destination Imagination Global Finals

It was a historic ending for Mount Pleasant ISD Destination Imagination (DI) as four MPISD teams competed with almost 450 teams from across Texas at the state DI tournament, the Lone Star Finals, on March 24-25 at the University of Texas at Arlington. And for the first time in district history, two teams advanced from the state meet to Global Finals.

A Destination Imagination Team Challenge is an open-ended project that teams work on over an extended period, usually 2-4 months. Each year, there are seven new Team Challenges: Engineering, Technical, Scientific, Fine Arts, Improvisational, Service Learning, and Early Learning Challenge (Rising Stars!).

Advancing to Global Finals from Wallace Middle School, the Comeback Rubber Duckies placed 3rd out of 21 teams in the Improvisational category. In 2020, they were the first 2nd-grade level team ever invited to the state competition, but the world shut down due to a global pandemic, and the Rubber Duckies did not get to compete. However, the students stayed together, rebranded as the Comeback Rubber Duckies, and will be representing MPISD at Global Finals. Team members include Jannahi Castro, Lily Henry, Ari Martinez, Aldo Orona, Caleb Townson, and Jonathan Williams.

Advancing to Global Finals from Brice Elementary School, the Smart Penguins Going Bananas placed 5th out of 16 in the Improvisational category. The youngest improvisational competitors had two minutes to plan a skit, including all the required elements of the challenge. In their first year together, they will represent MPISD at Global Finals. Team members include Kaylyn Andrade, Judah Deal, Anna Henry, Eddie Olva, and Josie Rodriguez.

Also competing at state were the Flying Piggy Pilots, a combination of students from Sims Elementary School and Wallace Middle School, who placed 7th out of 25 teams in the Engineering category. They built a roller coaster, the second longest at the tournament, and their speed was 32 seconds. Joahn Balderas, Kinlee Castro, Sebastian Cates, Annalie Mata, Sebastian Otero, and Abigail Tolentino were team members. And from Sims Elementary School, the Algecat Tricksters placed 22nd in the Engineering category after facing a disappointing setback, transporting damaged their roller coaster, ultimately costing them several points during the competition. One of the biggest challenges for DI competitors is responding to adversity, and team members did their best to adapt and overcome, a valuable skill in and of itself. Team members included Insiyah Abbas, Zahra Abbas, Camila Cates, Jake Jones, and Sam Jones.

“It was a busy and fast weekend full of Destination Imagination,” said MPISD DI coordinator Jamie King. “Our students represented Mount Pleasant very well in ability and sportsmanship. Destination Imagination is full of risks and challenges; our teams experienced those. It took eight years, but here we are! Mount Pleasant ISD Destination Imagination is a Global Force! My heart is full, and I am overjoyed to attend Global Finals for the first time as a Mount Pleasant Tiger.”

The DI Global Finals will be May 20-23 in Kansas City, MO. The MPISD State is advancing, and Jamie King coaches Global Final Destination Imagination Teams.

Mount Pleasant High School registrar, Gay Miller, celebrated her 50th anniversary with MPISD on Monday, April 3. She began working in the attendance office on April 3, 1973, and worked in that role for 25 years before becoming the registrar.

MPISD’s Board recognized Gay Miller for 50 years of service at the March meeting of the MPISD Board of Trustees.

Mount Pleasant High School registrar, Gay Miller, celebrated her 50th anniversary with MPISD on Monday, April 3. She began working in the attendance office on April 3, 1973, and worked in that role for 25 years before becoming the registrar.