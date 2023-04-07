MPISD – News

Left – Luke Craddock (right) opens Career Day festivities with assistance from Fowler kindergartner Ace Rape (left) / Right – A local Firefighter explains the equipment carried on a firetruck

Left – SFC Trevor Meek speaks to students about jobs available in the US Army / Right – Sheila Eddy talks about the many opportunities available at Northeast Texas Community College

Left – Charla Bowen lets students interact with Therapy Dog, Georgia / Right – Penny Wilkerson with Texas Parks and Wildlife shows students some of the animals found in the wild

Left – Cindy Stansell from Region 8 asks students to draw how they are feeling / Right – Ashley Robertson from TRMC talks about her exciting career in emergency medicine

Vivian Fowler Elementary hosts Career Day .

Students at Vivian Fowler Elementary attended an unforgettable career day on Friday, March 31, the first since April 2019. The event kicked off on Thursday, March 30, with Ladarrius “Luke” Craddock, a former Fowler student and current teacher and coach in MPISD. Craddock spoke to the students about their character, their choices, and being an asset to their community. He told them they could make things happen in their lives and shared his experience when recruiters visited him at the high school about playing football in college.

Students dressed up for the career they wanted as adults and went to the room to listen to speakers present their jobs. Unfortunately, most of the representatives were from our local area. Still, SPCs Joshua Reyes and Aaliyah Contreras from the United States Army Texas Joint Counterdrug Taskforce came from Irving.

Participants included:

NTCC—Sheila Eddy

Art From The Heart—Maurya Beth Holland

Musician—Katelyn Holt

TRMC—MaKenzie Collins

TRMC IT—Matt Klump

US Army—SFC Trevor Meek

US Army—SSG Ramiro Herrera

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department—Game Warden Graydon Cass

International Juggler’s Association—Fred Barker

Titus County Sheriff’s Office—Rendy Barrett and Sheriff Tim Ingram

Diamond C Trailers IT—Dylan Ingram

TRMC EMS—Ashley Robertson

MPISD Culinary Department—Kathleen Anker

Chambers Hospice Social Worker—Guadalupe Valle

Cici’s Pizza—Victor Liera

Your Choice Disposal—Jose Torres

Titus County Vet Clinic—Kacey McCaw and Bo

Safe-T Crisis Center—Charla Bowen and Georgia

Wildlife Biologist Texas Parks and Wildlife Department—Penny Wilkerson

Texas A&M Forest Service—Jonathan Keller and Kelby Wolf

Texas State Parks—Ranger Christopher Lindley

Mount Pleasant Fire Department Starion #1

Region 8—School Counselor Consultant Cindy Stansell

Region 8—Instructional Strategy Consultant Amber Carroll

Region 8—Behavior Consultant Karen Gage

Region8—Early Childhood Consultant Vickie Burns

Natural Resource Conservation Service—Kelly Moody and Tobin Isbell

“This was the largest Career Day we have ever had at Fowler,” said counselor Debra Williamson. “I just wanted to make sure that the kids had a great time as they were learning about the different careers that await them. We were happy to see Luke once again in this building. It brought back many memories.”

If you or your business would like to participate in Career Day at Fowler next time, contact Vivian Fowler Elementary School.

Mount Pleasant Junior High School

5th Six Weeks

All “A” Honor Roll

7th Grade

Jayden Baker, Michelle Bautista, Maria Beltran Regalado, Samuel Carroll, Alexa Castaneda, Gabriel Castaneda, Homero Castillo De La Torre, Nathali Chavez, Emily Crabb, Viridiana Dominguez, Jaitaly Duran, Lincoln Dyke, Trisha Easley, Elizabeth Fernandez, Isabella Furnish, Ezequiel Galvez, Gisselle Garcia, Allyson Gardner, Blakely Garrett, Ja’Kelion Garrett, Nancy Gil, Rubi Gutierrez Rios, Leslie Hernandez, Mario Hernandez, Kennedy Jones, Ivette Lopez, Bradon Lowry, Jose Lucio, Tenley Marshall, Dahyana Martinez, Ivan Martinez, Jesus Mata III, Yolette Mata, Maisy Matthews, Ava McCrumby, Noah McMinn, Kiana Mickens, Zachary Newman, Jose Olivares, Yadira Perez Jacobo, Lynndsie Phan, Daxton Price, Angela Ramirez Moreno, Riley Rosewell, Valeria Vera Cortez, Aaron Waldrep, Evelyn Whisenhunt

8th Grade

Camron Aguero, Adriel Bagsic, Dalia Balderas, Stephanie Barrientos, Carson Bell, Alondra Cano-Castro, Kaelyn Carrillo, Drew Cross, Ana Gonzalez, Ruben Gonzalez, Alexia Hawkins, Isaac Hernandez, Caydon Johnson, Conley Johnson, Jayden Loewen, Anna Lucio, Heidi Martinez, Makayla Mather, Jennifer Meeks, Allison Mendoza, Melany Morales, Daniel Olivares, Bowdrie Priefert, Cooper Rider, Christian Rojas, Nicole Salazar, Anna Beth Sellers, Denise Serrano, Jaden Shelley, Isaiah Shepherd, Mary Beth Snyder, Adan Torres, Sara Vanhoose, La’Nessa Watts, Sophia Wilabay, Maggie Wilson

MPHS Electrical Technology state competitors (L to R) Angel Nava, Jeremiah Segovia, MPHS Electrical Technology instructor Tim Davis, Brian Ayala, Eduardo Solis, Juan Serna, Humberto Ramirez

Brian Ayala (left) and MPHS Electrical Technology instructor Tim Davis (right)

MPHS Electrical student places 2nd at state, earns scholarship and job offers

Six Mount Pleasant High School Electrical Technology students attended the Texas SkillsUSA State Conference in Corpus Christi on March 30-April 1. Five students competed in Construction Wiring, National Electrical Code Testing, and Technical Information Testing, while one student made the trip as a Voting Delegate.

In the Construction Wiring competition, senior Brian Ayala placed 2nd. Competitors had to take a National Electrical Code test, and they gave them six hours to complete the wiring and conduit diagrams. In addition, they each had to participate in an interview with their resume. Ayala received a scholarship to attend Texas State Technical College and had job offers from three large Electrical Companies participating in the contest as he was wiring. All three companies offered to pay for his education and employment.

Also competing for MPHS were seniors Humberto Ramirez and Angel Nava in National Electrical Code Testing and senior Jeremiah Segovia with junior Eduardo Solis in Technical Information Testing.

Senior Juan Serna represented District 5 as a Voting Delegate and attended a business meeting to elect officers for the SkillsUSA organization.

“I wish more people could attend and see just how challenging these Industry Lead SkillsUSA State contests are,” said MPHS Electrical Technology instructor Tim Davis. “No words can express how proud we are of our MP students. So many evenings are spent after school preparing for the contest.”