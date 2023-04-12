MPISD – News

The Mount Pleasant Junior High Advanced Dance Team

Front row (L to R) Blakely Garrett, Lynndsie Phan, Stella Arzate, Marley Broach, Jalynn Forsyth, Jayden Baker, Tenley Marshall, Allie Villa

Back row (L to R) Anna Beth Sellers, Angela Ramirez, Alba Zeqaj, Irlanda Gasca, Jannely Aguilar, Eilene Martinez, Mayci Stoker, Asia Salters, Logan Curley, Ava McCrumby, Kenlee Jaggers, Pilar Gonzales, Maggie Wilson

Contact: Kelly Cowan

Mount Pleasant Junior High School Advanced Dance Team competes at Nationals .

The Mount Pleasant Junior High School Advanced Dance Team (ADT) competed at the HTE National Dance Championships in San Antonio at The University of the Incarnate Word on Saturday, April 1. The team performed a novelty, hip-hop, and a pom routine and brought home nine awards.

ADT was named the National Division Champion in the Middle School/Junior High team division for having the highest points for their three routines. They also earned 1st place awards in the Hip Hop, Novelty, and Pom categories. In addition, they earned Judge’s honors for Precision, Presentation, Showmanship, and Choreography and a Super Sweepstakes for scores of 95 and above on all three routines.

The MPJH ADT will perform in the Tiger Doll Spring Show on April 14 and 15, the Wallace Dance Showcase on April 21, the Junior High Dance Recital on May 13, and will host the Second Annual ADT Dance Clinic on Friday, May 5, from 4:30-7:30 pm. The cost is $5.00. The MPJH Dance program is under the direction of Erica Davidson-Curley.

Wallace Middle School UIL winners

Chess (L to R): Yaden Villanueva, Omar Castaneda, Drason McDaniel

Maps Graphs & Charts and Social Studies: Ian Crockett

Music Memory (L to R): Hannah Thompson, Tristan Kirkland, Joshua Pantoja

Oral Reading Prose: Renata Fernandez (left) and Kelsie Shelton (right)

Ready Writing: Drason McDaniel

Science: Aiden Lane

Spelling (L to R): Gustavo Garcia, Noemi Montoya, Aubrey White

P.E. Wallace Middle School competes in UIL academic meet

The P.E. Wallace Middle School UIL Academic team competed in the district middle school UIL Academic Meet earlier this semester and brought home multiple medals and ribbons.

Placing for Wallace Middle School were:

Chess (2nd place team)—Omar Castaneda, 4th place, Yaden Villanueva, Drason McDaniel

Maps Graphs and Charts—Ian Crockett 5th place

Music Memory (2nd place team)—Tristan Kirkland 3rd place, Joshua Pantoja 4th place, Hannah Thompson

Oral Reading Poetry: Kerri Younger 4th place

Oral Reading Prose—Kelsie Shelton 2nd place, Renata Fernandez 5th place

Ready Writing—Drason McDaniel 4th place

Science—Aiden Lane 4th place

Social Studies—Ian Crockett 5th place

Spelling (3rd place team)—Gustavo Garcia, Noemi Montoya, Aubrey White