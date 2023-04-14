MPISD – News

Left – Fourth-grader Jordyn Bryant, with her new book | Right – Second-grader Fidel Memije selects his new book.

Left – First-grader Valarie Gonzalez selects a My Little Pony book. | Right – Third-grader Renan Sandoval is ready to make his choice.

Left – Third-grade teacher Evelyn Gallardo chose The Dreamer. | Right – Third-grader Chloe Veasley selects The Smart Cookie.

Left – Kindergartener Carlos Campos makes his selection. | Right – (L to R) Fowler Principal Jonathan Cardenas, Fowler Librarian Margaret Rowland, MPISD Foundation member Becca Bell, MPISD Board member, and Foundation member Sandy Bible

Contact: Kelly Cowan

Vivian Fowler Elementary School Book Vending Machine

Vivian Fowler Elementary School unveiled its new Book Vending Machine on Monday, April 10, after a campus-wide contest to get the first tokens. Every student and staff member could submit a guess as to how many books were in the Fowler Library. One staff member and the student from each grade level closest to the correct answer of 12,308 won the very first tokens for a free, brand-new book of their choice.

The book vending machine was the idea of Fowler Librarian Margaret Rowland, who had seen one at another school. Rowland began researching how to bring one to Fowler and applied for funds through the MPISD Education Foundation. The machine holds 280 books, with one shelf designated for larger picture books for younger students. In addition, teachers can offer book tokens as an incentive in their classrooms.

Rowland said, “The contest was great. The kids were pumped, and it was a good math lesson too. The machine even talks to them! The kids will get a book of their choice, so they will be more likely to read it. The tokens can be re-distributed as needed. It’s a win-win situation for the teachers and students. We are so thankful for the Foundation making this possible!”

Contest winners included kindergartener Carlos Campos, first-grader Valarie Gonzalez, second-grader Fidel Memije, third-graders Chloe Veasley and Renan Sandoval, fourth-grader Jordyn Bryant, and third-grade teacher Evelyn Gallardo.