MPISD – News

Contact: Kelly Cowan

Mount Pleasant High School Announces Top 10% Honor Graduates .

.Mount Pleasant High School announced its Class of 2023 Top 10% Honor Graduates in a private ceremony on Wednesday, April 19. In alphabetical order, they are Manoa Bagsic, Reese Ball, Vanessajane Bayna, Clayton Brison, Merlin Cardona, Madison Carpenter, Devin Castaneda, Payton Chism, Jenna Cook, Natalie Crockett, Norma Delgado, Alexandra Estrada, Anna Kate Fisher, Perla Guzman, Ethan Harbour, Isaac Hernandez, Karli Hill, Raegan Houchin, Kylie Humber, Camdon Johnson, Alison Majors, Samantha McClenan, Anthony Orellana, Madeline Plascencia, Param Poudel, Paulina Ramirez, Elijah Rider, Xitlali Rivas, Natalie Rodriguez, Chris Russell, Fernanda Salazar, Camila Serrano, Jose Trejo, Melissa Vasquez, Amy Vazquez, Michelle Vazquez, and Jack Welborn.

The Mount Pleasant High School commencement ceremony is on Friday, May 19, at 8:00 pm at Sam Parker Stadium.