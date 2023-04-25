MPISD – News

2023 the University of Texas at Austin Impact Scholar presentation (L to R) Vicente Arroyo, Onelia Orellana, Anthony Orellana, Dallas Admissions Center Counselor Tyliaiah Johnson

MPHS senior chosen for a prestigious scholarship

They chose Mount Pleasant High School senior Anthony Orellana as a University of Texas at Austin Impact Scholar. Orellana was surprised with the news at MPHS on Friday, April 21, in front of an audience of counselors, principals, his parents, and some friends. The most surprising part was that he did not apply for the scholarship, as they specially selected students from the entire applicant pool. Of the over 66,000 students who applied for first-year admission at UT Austin in the fall of 2023, they admitted just over 18,000. And of those, only 72 students in the entire state of Texas were selected to receive Impact Scholarships. Orellana is the third MPHS senior chosen for this prestigious honor in the last two years.

Impact Scholarships recognize incoming, high-potential students who are making an impact in their local communities with a $48,000 scholarship ($12,000 per year over four years at UT) to cover the cost of their tuition.

They choose students to receive the award based on demonstrated leadership, proven academic success, perseverance, commitment to their schools and communities, and the information provided in their Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).

Orellana will attend the University of Texas at Austin, where he will pursue a degree in Psychology and be a UT Debate team member. He is considering a career as a Psychology Professor or possibly attending law school. He is the son of Onelia Orellana and Vicente Arroyo.