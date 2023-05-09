MPISD – News

L to R: Jose Fuentes, Sophie Greco, Angelina Hernandez, Mea Banda, Kiara Rundles

Contact: Kelly Cowan

MPHS National Honor Society selects officers

The Mount Pleasant High School chapter of the National Honor Society (NHS) has selected officers for the 2023-2024 school year. Leading NHS are President Angelina Hernandez, Vice President Sophie Greco, Secretary Mea Banda, Treasurer Kiara Rundles, and Parliamentarian/Historian Jose Fuentes.

The 2023-2024 Tiger Doll Officers and Sergeants

Front row left to right: Senior Lieutenant Makayla Spigner, Captain Genevieve Rubio, and Junior Lieutenant Jalyssa Aguilar

Back row left to right: Sergeants Morgan Zepeda, Violet Castaneda, Audrey Fisher (Head Sergeant), Valeria Vega, Haley Garcia, and Jamie Garrett

MPHS Tiger Dolls select new Officers and Sergeants

The MPHS Tiger Dolls held tryouts for Officer and Sergeant positions on Friday, May 5, in the Tiger Doll room at Mount Pleasant High School.

The Tiger Doll Officers for the 2023-2024 school year are Captain Genevieve Rubio, Senior Lieutenant Makayla Spigner, and Junior Lieutenant Jalyssa Aguilar. New Sergeants include Audrey Fisher (Head Sergeant), Violet Castaneda, Haley Garcia, Jamie Garrett, Valeria Vega, and Morgan Zepeda.

The Tiger Dolls are under the direction of Jaton Broach.