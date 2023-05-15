MPISD – News

Mount Pleasant Junior High School UIL Meet participants

Front row L to R: Charity Prater, Sara Vanhoose, Charisma Crabtree, Jayden Baker, Emily Crabb, Tenley Marshall / Back row L to R: Airyana Beckham, Bowdrie Priefert, Carson Dominguez, Lachlan Miles, Dakota Williams, Zoei Craig, Trisha Easley / Not pictured: Brody Smith

Contact: Kelly Cowan

MPJH competes in UIL Junior High Academic Meet

Mount Pleasant Junior High School 7th and 8th graders competed in the annual Middle School District UIL Academic Meet earlier in the semester and brought home multiple medals and ribbons.

~The 8th Grade Music Memory Team of Sara Vanhoose, Lachlan Miles, and Avery Brown took 3rd place.

~ The 7th grade Chess team of Dakota Williams, Ryan Burg, and Elijah Flanagan placed 3rd.

Numerous students earned individual medals:

7th Grade

Editorial Writing: Charisma Crabtree—2nd place, Jayden Baker—5th place, Emily Crabb—6th place

Ready Writing: Charisma Crabtree—6th place

Art: Trisha Easley—2nd place

Chess Puzzle Solving: Dakota Williams—2nd place

Music Memory: Airyana Beckham—6th place

Impromptu Speaking: Brody Smith—6th place

Oral Reading: Tenley Marshall—3rd place, Emily Crabb—4th place

Social Studies: Dakota Williams—3rd place

8th Grade

Chess: Carson Dominguez—4th place, Lachlan Miles—6th place

Ready Writing: Zoei Craig—5th place

Social Studies: Bowdrie Priefert—2nd place, Charity Prater—6th place

Editorial Writing: Zoei Craig—5th place

Music Memory: Sara Vanhoose—3rd place

MPHS senior FFA scholarship award winners (L to R): Ethan Easley, Lincoln Ellis, Arenia Tigert, Raegan Houchin, Wendy Carrillo, Hannah Bowles

The Mount Pleasant ISD chapter of Future Farmers of America (FFA) held its annual banquet on Tuesday, May 9, at the Mount Pleasant Civic Center. Six seniors were awarded scholarships, with several other students and adults earning special awards.

Scholarships

Mt. Pleasant FFA Alumni–Raegan Houchin $500

Mt. Pleasant FFA Alumni–Wendy Carrillo $500

Mt. Pleasant FFA Alumni–Hannah Bowles $500

Mt. Pleasant FFA Alumni–Arenia Tigert $500

Joshua Dean Lee Memorial–Arenia Tigert $1000

Joshua Dean Lee Memorial–Ethan Easley $1000

Ashley Domino Alumni Memorial–Ethan Easley $1000

Joseph McClinton Alumni Memorial–Lincoln Ellis $1000

Hiller Hess & Sammy Donaldson Hunter Seminar–Hannah Bowles $1000

Hiller Hess & Sammy Donaldson Hunter Seminar–Arenia Tigert $1000

Honorary FFA Degree

Carolyn Brown

Craig Bailey

Matthew Terrell

Blake Rice

Star Awards

Star Greenhand-Production Miguel Hernandez

Star Greenhand- Agriscience Emily Ventura

Star Chapter- Agriscience Virjinia Olvera

Star Chapter Production Kimberly Ramirez

Star Chapter- Production Hannah Nichols

Star Lone Star-Agriscience Genevieve Rubio

Star Lone Star- Production Jonathan Dalby

Star Lone Star – Production Karson Brown

Above and Beyond Awards

Wendy Carrillo

Braiden Merryman

Emma Sellers

Yolet Ramirez

Jay’cee Alvarez

Karson Brown

Cheyenne King

Arenia Tigert

Ethan Easley

Top Hand Awards

Johana Hernandez

Naomy Rivera

Emily Ponce

Evelyn Gomez

Emily Shelton

Ryder Ledbetter

Rolston Morton

Javier Lopez

Miguel Martinez

Aidyn Botello

Christo Escalante

Perla Gaytan

Jagger Moss

Emily Miklos

Jayleen Martinez

Naomy Rivera

Nayeli Dominguez

Juan Zambrano

Nuria Ortiz

Angel Garcia

Highest Participating Greenhands

Miguel Hernandez

Pamela Dominguez

Emily Venture

Eufemia Guerrero

Tyland Jones

Gerladine Zermeno

Blue and Gold Award

Brazos Brown

Lincoln Ellis

Genevieve Rubio

Xitlaly Sanchez

Kimberly Ramirez

Lakyn Fortenberry

Raegan Houchin

State Forestry CDE Team

Jonathan Dalby

Ethan Easley

Rolston Morton

State Forage CDE Team

Nuria Ortiz

Mario Patino

Angel Garcia

State FFA Talent Team

Ethan Easley

Christo Escalante

Workhorse Award

Emma Sellers

Brazos Brown

Ralph Chavez

Christo Escalante

Pictured (L to R): CIS Site Coordinator Courtney Munoz, Manoa Bagsic, Lighthouse Realtor Suzie Castillo, and CIS Site Coordinator Trini Hernandez

Castillo presents Communities in Schools scholarship

MPHS senior Manoa Bagsic was surprised at school on Wednesday, May 10, with the news that he had won the Communities in Schools – Mt Pleasant High School scholarship, sponsored by Suzie Castillo, Realtor – Lighthouse Realty. Bagsic will attend the University of North Texas and major in Electrical Engineering.

Manoa Bagsic receives his honor graduate cord from Mandy Jones, MPHS Class of 2023 counselor

Jones presents Payton Chism, his honor graduate cord

MPHS senior Natalie Crockett with her honored teacher, Lindy Merriman (left)

MPHS Health Science teacher Kristi Houchin (left) shares a moment with honor graduate Alexandra Estrada

Jones presents Anthony Orellana with his honor graduate tassel

Class of 2023 Salutatorian Perla Guzman exchanges a smile with her honored teacher Julie Wade (left)

Class of 2023 Valedictorian Ethan Harbour receives his honor graduate cord and valedictorian stole

The Mount Pleasant High School Class of 2023 Top 10% Honor Graduates

MPHS Recognizes Top 10%, Honor Graduates

Thirty-seven Mount Pleasant High School seniors were honored at a formal recognition dinner on Thursday, May 4, at the Mount Pleasant Civic Center. The event was catered by Creative Catering, with junior members of the National Honor Society serving as wait staff. They introduced each student and gave their Honor Graduate cord and tassel.

They also honored their most influential teacher with an audio recording thanking that educator. These 37 represent the top 10% of the MPHS Class of 2023.

Valedictorian- Ethan Harbour is the 2023 MPHS Valedictorian. He is the son of Wendy and Eddie Harbour. He will attend Texas Tech University and major in biology, planning to become an Otolaryngologist. Ethan honored Larry Russell.

Salutatorian- Perla Guzman is the 2023 MPHS Salutatorian. Perla honored Julie Wade. She is the daughter of Santos and Claudia Guzman. Perla will attend Northeast Texas Community College and then transfer to Texas A&M University to major in biomedical sciences with plans to become a Pediatrician.

Top 10% Honor Graduates (listed alphabetically)

Manoa Bagsic– Manoa is the son of Jesse and Elsie Bagsic. He will attend the University of North Texas and major in Electrical Engineering. Manoa honored Scott Crouch.

Reese Ball– Reese is the daughter of Tim and Rebecca Ball. She will attend the University of Oklahoma and major in English. Reese honored Karen Russell.

Vanessajane Bayna– Vanessajane is the daughter of Venus and Lardean Bayna. She will begin at Northeast Texas Community College and major in mechanical engineering education. Vanessajane honored LeAnne Blalock.

Clayton Brison– Clayton is the son of Jody and Amy Orren. He will attend Texas A&M University. Clayton honored Darlene Greenlee.

Merlin Cardona– Merlin is the daughter of Maria Cervantes. She will attend Tyler Junior College to complete the diagnostic medical sonography program. Merlin honored Ricky Chamness.

Madison Carpenter– Madison is the daughter of Beth and Robert Nichols. She will attend Texas A&M University and major in Aerospace Engineering. Madison honored Angela Priefert.

Devin Castaneda– Devin is the son of Veronica and Eduardo Castaneda. He will attend UT Arlington and major in Mechanical Engineering. Devin honored Jason Mayfield.

Payton Chism– Payton is the son of Joey and Lori Chism. He will play basketball at Collin College with plans to transfer to a 4-year university, continuing his basketball career while majoring in engineering. Payton honored Frances Morgan.

Jenna Cook– Jenna is the daughter of Jamie and Dustin Cook. She will attend the University of Arkansas and major in exercise science on a pre-med path. Jenna honored Katie Fite.

Natalie Crockett– Natalie is the daughter of Mariela and Rob Crockett. She will attend the University of Texas at Austin to major in Biochemistry. Natalie honored Lindy Merriman.

Norma Azeneth Delgado– Norma is Norma Elena Almendarez’s daughter and Ruben Delgado’s daughter. She will attend Tyler Junior College to earn her degree in Dental Hygiene. Norma honored Tania Lugo.

Paulina Diaz– Paulina is the daughter of Pablo and Raquel Diaz. She will attend Stephen F. Austin State University, majoring in Biology. Paulina honored Dacey Ellington.

Alexandra Estrada– Alexandra is the daughter of Jose and Maribel Estrada. She will attend Tyler Junior College and pursue a career in Medical Sonography. Alexandra honored Kristi Houchin.

Anna Kate Fisher– Anna Kate is the daughter of Chris and Ashley Fisher. She will attend Oklahoma State University to major in Hospitality and Tourism Management. Anna Kate honored Erika Ponce de Leon.

Isaac Hernandez– Isaac is the son of Maria and Osias Hernandez. He will attend UT Arlington and major in accounting. Isaac honored his brother and teacher, Osias Hernandez.

Natalie Hernandez– Natalie is the daughter of Maria Hernandez. She will attend Northeast Texas Community College, then transfer to UT Tyler and graduate with a degree in nursing. Natalie honored Dacey Ellington.

Karli Hill– Karli is the daughter of Gwen and Tommy Hill. She plans on attending Northeast Texas Community College and then transferring to earn her Radiology degree. Karli honored Scott Crouch.

Raegan Houchin– Raegan is the daughter of Kristi and Chris Houchin. She will attend the University of Mississippi to major in Sports Medicine. Raegan honored Darlene Greenlee.

Kylie Humber– Kylie is the daughter of Megan and Randy Loewen. She

will attend Northeast Texas Community College and become a registered nurse. Kylie honored Kristi Houchin.

Camdon Johnson– Camdon is the son of Landon and Tracie Johnson. He will attend the University of Texas at Austin, majoring in biochemistry. Camdon honored Van Bowen.

Alison Majors– Alison is the daughter of Candice and Michael Majors. She will attend UT Tyler to become an orthopedic surgeon. Alison honored Amanda Hutchings.

Samantha McClenan– Samantha is the daughter of Katie Ballenger and Patrick McClenan. She will attend Texas A&M University, majoring in forensic and investigative sciences. Samantha honored Melonie Chamness.

Anthony Orellana– Anthony is the son of Onelia Orellana and Vincente Arroyo. He will attend the University of Texas at Austin and major in psychology. Anthony honored Gina Crouch.

Madeline Plascencia– Madeline is the daughter of Miguel and Blanca Plascencia. She will attend Texas Tech University and major in biology to become an anesthesiologist. Madeline honored Erica Davidson-Curley.

Param Poudel– Param is the son of Shankar and Dema Poudel. He will attend the University of Texas at Austin. Param honored Chelsea Loftin.

Elijah Rider– Eli is the son of Nathan and Lisa Rider. He will attend Texas A&M University and major in Engineering. Eli honored Gina Crouch.

Xitlali (Lali) Rivas– Lali is the daughter of Lucero and Luis Rivas. She will attend Northeast Texas Community College and transfer to UT Tyler to study kinesiology and physical therapy. Lali honored Amanda Hutchings.

Chris Goten Russell– Chris is the son of Alma and Chris Russell. He will attend college next year. Chris honored Ann Jenkins.

Fernanda Salazar– Fernanda is the daughter of Alondra Salazar. She will attend UT Arlington and major in mechanical engineering. Fernanda honored Jack Jones.

Camila Serrano– Camila is the daughter of Aurea Ontiveros and Damian Serrano. She will attend the University of Texas at Austin and major in biochemistry. Camila honored Cynthia Hart.

Jose Trejo– Jose is the son of Ana Lilia Contreras Alvarez. He will attend Northeast Texas Community College and then transfer to Texas Tech or Baylor University to pursue a degree in nursing. Jose honored Angela Priefert.

Melissa Vasquez– Melissa is the daughter of Francisco and Griselda Vasquez. She will attend Tyler Junior College, then transfer to UT Tyler and pursue a career in dental hygiene. Melissa Vasquez honored Rosa Orona.

Amy Vazquez– Amy is the daughter of Maria Fraire and Magdaleno Vazquez. She will attend Northeast Texas Community College and then transfer to UT Tyler to pursue a degree in nursing. Amy honored Tania Lugo.

Michelle Vazquez– Michelle is the daughter of Candelario Vazquez and Maria Diaz. She will attend UT Tyler. Michelle honored John Whitten.

Jack Welborn– Jack is the son of Jeff and Monica Welborn. He will attend the University of Arkansas as a finance major. Jack honored Ann Jenkins.

MPHS seniors earning military cords for graduation (L to R) Counselor for the MPHS Class of 2023, Mandy Jones, Nayeli Rivera, Yahaira Sanchez, Tatum Smith, Jared Moya, Hector Guerrero, Carlos Buitron, Braiden Coker, Jeremiah Segovia, Alejandra Nava, MPHS Principal Craig Bailey

Not pictured Zander Dawyot

Mount Pleasant High School honors seniors entering the military.

Mount Pleasant High School held a reception on Monday, May 8, in the Tiger Den for ten seniors who have committed to entering the armed forces after graduation. Mandy Jones, the counselor of the Claass of 2023, introduced each senior and presented a red, white, and blue cord to wear at graduation.

Those seniors and their military branches include Carlos Buitron (Marines), Braiden Coker (Army), Zander Dawyot (Marines), Hector Guerrero (Marines), Jared Moya (Air Force), Alejandro Nava (Army National Guard), Nayeli Rivera (Army), Yahaira Sanchez (Army National Guard), Jeremiah Segovia (Army), and Tatum Smith (Army National Guard).