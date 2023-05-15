MPISD – News

Mount Pleasant Junior High School UIL Meet participants
Front row L to R: Charity Prater, Sara Vanhoose, Charisma Crabtree, Jayden Baker, Emily Crabb, Tenley Marshall / Back row L to R: Airyana Beckham, Bowdrie Priefert, Carson Dominguez, Lachlan Miles, Dakota Williams, Zoei Craig, Trisha Easley / Not pictured: Brody Smith
MPJH competes in UIL Junior High Academic Meet
Mount Pleasant Junior High School 7th and 8th graders competed in the annual Middle School District UIL Academic Meet earlier in the semester and brought home multiple medals and ribbons.
~The 8th Grade Music Memory Team of Sara Vanhoose, Lachlan Miles, and Avery Brown took 3rd place.
~ The 7th grade Chess team of Dakota Williams, Ryan Burg, and Elijah Flanagan placed 3rd.
Numerous students earned individual medals:
7th Grade
Editorial Writing: Charisma Crabtree—2nd place, Jayden Baker—5th place, Emily Crabb—6th place
Ready Writing: Charisma Crabtree—6th place
Art: Trisha Easley—2nd place
Chess Puzzle Solving: Dakota Williams—2nd place
Music Memory: Airyana Beckham—6th place
Impromptu Speaking: Brody Smith—6th place
Oral Reading: Tenley Marshall—3rd place, Emily Crabb—4th place
Social Studies: Dakota Williams—3rd place
8th Grade
Chess: Carson Dominguez—4th place, Lachlan Miles—6th place
Ready Writing: Zoei Craig—5th place
Social Studies: Bowdrie Priefert—2nd place, Charity Prater—6th place
Editorial Writing: Zoei Craig—5th place
Music Memory: Sara Vanhoose—3rd place
MPHS senior FFA scholarship award winners (L to R): Ethan Easley, Lincoln Ellis, Arenia Tigert, Raegan Houchin, Wendy Carrillo, Hannah Bowles
The Mount Pleasant ISD chapter of Future Farmers of America (FFA) held its annual banquet on Tuesday, May 9, at the Mount Pleasant Civic Center. Six seniors were awarded scholarships, with several other students and adults earning special awards.
Scholarships
Mt. Pleasant FFA Alumni–Raegan Houchin $500
Mt. Pleasant FFA Alumni–Wendy Carrillo $500
Mt. Pleasant FFA Alumni–Hannah Bowles $500
Mt. Pleasant FFA Alumni–Arenia Tigert $500
Joshua Dean Lee Memorial–Arenia Tigert $1000
Joshua Dean Lee Memorial–Ethan Easley $1000
Ashley Domino Alumni Memorial–Ethan Easley $1000
Joseph McClinton Alumni Memorial–Lincoln Ellis $1000
Hiller Hess & Sammy Donaldson Hunter Seminar–Hannah Bowles $1000
Hiller Hess & Sammy Donaldson Hunter Seminar–Arenia Tigert $1000
Honorary FFA Degree
Carolyn Brown
Craig Bailey
Matthew Terrell
Blake Rice
Star Awards
Star Greenhand-Production Miguel Hernandez
Star Greenhand- Agriscience Emily Ventura
Star Chapter- Agriscience Virjinia Olvera
Star Chapter Production Kimberly Ramirez
Star Chapter- Production Hannah Nichols
Star Lone Star-Agriscience Genevieve Rubio
Star Lone Star- Production Jonathan Dalby
Star Lone Star – Production Karson Brown
Above and Beyond Awards
Wendy Carrillo
Braiden Merryman
Emma Sellers
Yolet Ramirez
Jay’cee Alvarez
Karson Brown
Cheyenne King
Arenia Tigert
Ethan Easley
Top Hand Awards
Johana Hernandez
Naomy Rivera
Emily Ponce
Evelyn Gomez
Emily Shelton
Ryder Ledbetter
Rolston Morton
Javier Lopez
Miguel Martinez
Aidyn Botello
Christo Escalante
Perla Gaytan
Jagger Moss
Emily Miklos
Jayleen Martinez
Naomy Rivera
Nayeli Dominguez
Juan Zambrano
Nuria Ortiz
Angel Garcia
Highest Participating Greenhands
Miguel Hernandez
Pamela Dominguez
Emily Venture
Eufemia Guerrero
Tyland Jones
Gerladine Zermeno
Blue and Gold Award
Brazos Brown
Lincoln Ellis
Genevieve Rubio
Xitlaly Sanchez
Kimberly Ramirez
Lakyn Fortenberry
Raegan Houchin
State Forestry CDE Team
Jonathan Dalby
Ethan Easley
Rolston Morton
State Forage CDE Team
Nuria Ortiz
Mario Patino
Angel Garcia
State FFA Talent Team
Ethan Easley
Christo Escalante
Workhorse Award
Emma Sellers
Brazos Brown
Ralph Chavez
Christo Escalante
Pictured (L to R): CIS Site Coordinator Courtney Munoz, Manoa Bagsic, Lighthouse Realtor Suzie Castillo, and CIS Site Coordinator Trini Hernandez
Castillo presents Communities in Schools scholarship
MPHS senior Manoa Bagsic was surprised at school on Wednesday, May 10, with the news that he had won the Communities in Schools – Mt Pleasant High School scholarship, sponsored by Suzie Castillo, Realtor – Lighthouse Realty. Bagsic will attend the University of North Texas and major in Electrical Engineering.
Manoa Bagsic receives his honor graduate cord from Mandy Jones, MPHS Class of 2023 counselor
Jones presents Payton Chism, his honor graduate cord
MPHS senior Natalie Crockett with her honored teacher, Lindy Merriman (left)
MPHS Health Science teacher Kristi Houchin (left) shares a moment with honor graduate Alexandra Estrada
Jones presents Anthony Orellana with his honor graduate tassel
Class of 2023 Salutatorian Perla Guzman exchanges a smile with her honored teacher Julie Wade (left)
Class of 2023 Valedictorian Ethan Harbour receives his honor graduate cord and valedictorian stole
The Mount Pleasant High School Class of 2023 Top 10% Honor Graduates
MPHS Recognizes Top 10%, Honor Graduates
Thirty-seven Mount Pleasant High School seniors were honored at a formal recognition dinner on Thursday, May 4, at the Mount Pleasant Civic Center. The event was catered by Creative Catering, with junior members of the National Honor Society serving as wait staff. They introduced each student and gave their Honor Graduate cord and tassel.
They also honored their most influential teacher with an audio recording thanking that educator. These 37 represent the top 10% of the MPHS Class of 2023.
Valedictorian- Ethan Harbour is the 2023 MPHS Valedictorian. He is the son of Wendy and Eddie Harbour. He will attend Texas Tech University and major in biology, planning to become an Otolaryngologist. Ethan honored Larry Russell.
Salutatorian- Perla Guzman is the 2023 MPHS Salutatorian. Perla honored Julie Wade. She is the daughter of Santos and Claudia Guzman. Perla will attend Northeast Texas Community College and then transfer to Texas A&M University to major in biomedical sciences with plans to become a Pediatrician.
Top 10% Honor Graduates (listed alphabetically)
Manoa Bagsic– Manoa is the son of Jesse and Elsie Bagsic. He will attend the University of North Texas and major in Electrical Engineering. Manoa honored Scott Crouch.
Reese Ball– Reese is the daughter of Tim and Rebecca Ball. She will attend the University of Oklahoma and major in English. Reese honored Karen Russell.
Vanessajane Bayna– Vanessajane is the daughter of Venus and Lardean Bayna. She will begin at Northeast Texas Community College and major in mechanical engineering education. Vanessajane honored LeAnne Blalock.
Clayton Brison– Clayton is the son of Jody and Amy Orren. He will attend Texas A&M University. Clayton honored Darlene Greenlee.
Merlin Cardona– Merlin is the daughter of Maria Cervantes. She will attend Tyler Junior College to complete the diagnostic medical sonography program. Merlin honored Ricky Chamness.
Madison Carpenter– Madison is the daughter of Beth and Robert Nichols. She will attend Texas A&M University and major in Aerospace Engineering. Madison honored Angela Priefert.
Devin Castaneda– Devin is the son of Veronica and Eduardo Castaneda. He will attend UT Arlington and major in Mechanical Engineering. Devin honored Jason Mayfield.
Payton Chism– Payton is the son of Joey and Lori Chism. He will play basketball at Collin College with plans to transfer to a 4-year university, continuing his basketball career while majoring in engineering. Payton honored Frances Morgan.
Jenna Cook– Jenna is the daughter of Jamie and Dustin Cook. She will attend the University of Arkansas and major in exercise science on a pre-med path. Jenna honored Katie Fite.
Natalie Crockett– Natalie is the daughter of Mariela and Rob Crockett. She will attend the University of Texas at Austin to major in Biochemistry. Natalie honored Lindy Merriman.
Norma Azeneth Delgado– Norma is Norma Elena Almendarez’s daughter and Ruben Delgado’s daughter. She will attend Tyler Junior College to earn her degree in Dental Hygiene. Norma honored Tania Lugo.
Paulina Diaz– Paulina is the daughter of Pablo and Raquel Diaz. She will attend Stephen F. Austin State University, majoring in Biology. Paulina honored Dacey Ellington.
Alexandra Estrada– Alexandra is the daughter of Jose and Maribel Estrada. She will attend Tyler Junior College and pursue a career in Medical Sonography. Alexandra honored Kristi Houchin.
Anna Kate Fisher– Anna Kate is the daughter of Chris and Ashley Fisher. She will attend Oklahoma State University to major in Hospitality and Tourism Management. Anna Kate honored Erika Ponce de Leon.
Isaac Hernandez– Isaac is the son of Maria and Osias Hernandez. He will attend UT Arlington and major in accounting. Isaac honored his brother and teacher, Osias Hernandez.
Natalie Hernandez– Natalie is the daughter of Maria Hernandez. She will attend Northeast Texas Community College, then transfer to UT Tyler and graduate with a degree in nursing. Natalie honored Dacey Ellington.
Karli Hill– Karli is the daughter of Gwen and Tommy Hill. She plans on attending Northeast Texas Community College and then transferring to earn her Radiology degree. Karli honored Scott Crouch.
Raegan Houchin– Raegan is the daughter of Kristi and Chris Houchin. She will attend the University of Mississippi to major in Sports Medicine. Raegan honored Darlene Greenlee.
Kylie Humber– Kylie is the daughter of Megan and Randy Loewen. She
will attend Northeast Texas Community College and become a registered nurse. Kylie honored Kristi Houchin.
Camdon Johnson– Camdon is the son of Landon and Tracie Johnson. He will attend the University of Texas at Austin, majoring in biochemistry. Camdon honored Van Bowen.
Alison Majors– Alison is the daughter of Candice and Michael Majors. She will attend UT Tyler to become an orthopedic surgeon. Alison honored Amanda Hutchings.
Samantha McClenan– Samantha is the daughter of Katie Ballenger and Patrick McClenan. She will attend Texas A&M University, majoring in forensic and investigative sciences. Samantha honored Melonie Chamness.
Anthony Orellana– Anthony is the son of Onelia Orellana and Vincente Arroyo. He will attend the University of Texas at Austin and major in psychology. Anthony honored Gina Crouch.
Madeline Plascencia– Madeline is the daughter of Miguel and Blanca Plascencia. She will attend Texas Tech University and major in biology to become an anesthesiologist. Madeline honored Erica Davidson-Curley.
Param Poudel– Param is the son of Shankar and Dema Poudel. He will attend the University of Texas at Austin. Param honored Chelsea Loftin.
Elijah Rider– Eli is the son of Nathan and Lisa Rider. He will attend Texas A&M University and major in Engineering. Eli honored Gina Crouch.
Xitlali (Lali) Rivas– Lali is the daughter of Lucero and Luis Rivas. She will attend Northeast Texas Community College and transfer to UT Tyler to study kinesiology and physical therapy. Lali honored Amanda Hutchings.
Chris Goten Russell– Chris is the son of Alma and Chris Russell. He will attend college next year. Chris honored Ann Jenkins.
Fernanda Salazar– Fernanda is the daughter of Alondra Salazar. She will attend UT Arlington and major in mechanical engineering. Fernanda honored Jack Jones.
Camila Serrano– Camila is the daughter of Aurea Ontiveros and Damian Serrano. She will attend the University of Texas at Austin and major in biochemistry. Camila honored Cynthia Hart.
Jose Trejo– Jose is the son of Ana Lilia Contreras Alvarez. He will attend Northeast Texas Community College and then transfer to Texas Tech or Baylor University to pursue a degree in nursing. Jose honored Angela Priefert.
Melissa Vasquez– Melissa is the daughter of Francisco and Griselda Vasquez. She will attend Tyler Junior College, then transfer to UT Tyler and pursue a career in dental hygiene. Melissa Vasquez honored Rosa Orona.
Amy Vazquez– Amy is the daughter of Maria Fraire and Magdaleno Vazquez. She will attend Northeast Texas Community College and then transfer to UT Tyler to pursue a degree in nursing. Amy honored Tania Lugo.
Michelle Vazquez– Michelle is the daughter of Candelario Vazquez and Maria Diaz. She will attend UT Tyler. Michelle honored John Whitten.
Jack Welborn– Jack is the son of Jeff and Monica Welborn. He will attend the University of Arkansas as a finance major. Jack honored Ann Jenkins.
MPHS seniors earning military cords for graduation (L to R) Counselor for the MPHS Class of 2023, Mandy Jones, Nayeli Rivera, Yahaira Sanchez, Tatum Smith, Jared Moya, Hector Guerrero, Carlos Buitron, Braiden Coker, Jeremiah Segovia, Alejandra Nava, MPHS Principal Craig Bailey
Not pictured Zander Dawyot
Mount Pleasant High School honors seniors entering the military.
Mount Pleasant High School held a reception on Monday, May 8, in the Tiger Den for ten seniors who have committed to entering the armed forces after graduation. Mandy Jones, the counselor of the Claass of 2023, introduced each senior and presented a red, white, and blue cord to wear at graduation.
Those seniors and their military branches include Carlos Buitron (Marines), Braiden Coker (Army), Zander Dawyot (Marines), Hector Guerrero (Marines), Jared Moya (Air Force), Alejandro Nava (Army National Guard), Nayeli Rivera (Army), Yahaira Sanchez (Army National Guard), Jeremiah Segovia (Army), and Tatum Smith (Army National Guard).