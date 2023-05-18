MPISD – News

MPISD is closely monitoring the weather for graduation. There is the possibility of thunderstorms and severe weather Friday night. We intend to do everything in our power to have graduation outside to ensure the number of guests that can attend is maintained.

Plan A: Friday at 8:00 pm at Sam Parker Stadium.

Plan B: Saturday at 10:00 am at Sam Parker Stadium. We will delay as long as possible if it is raining to have it outside.

Plan C: Graduates will get six guest tickets for Willie Williams Gym on Saturday morning.

MPISD will make a call to move to plan B by Friday at noon. Seniors and their families will receive a call and a text shortly after noon on Friday letting them know if graduation will go as planned or postponed until Saturday.

MPHS Colorguard officers for 2023-2024 include (L to R) Lieutenant Jillian Jetton, Captain Jocelyn Marroquin, Lieutenant Jennifer Castro, Co-Captain Addison Heeren, and Lieutenant Abigail Retana

Mount Pleasant High School Colorguard selects new members .

The Mount Pleasant High School Colorguard held tryouts for the 2023-2024 school year on Friday, May 12.

The ’23-’24 team features 53 members.

New Colorguard officers include Captain Jocelyn Marroquin, Co-Captain Addison Heeren, and Lieutenants Jillian Jetton, Abigail Retana, and Jennifer Castro.

Team members include Rachel Albin, Joseline Almazan, Jasmin Alvares, Gopi Amin, Valeria Bello, Hillary Burnett, Haley Carr, Zoey Cato, Megan Denson, Monica Esparza, Sofia Estrada, Yaheidi Evans, Starlie Fernandez, Isabella Furnish, Andrea Garcia, Emily Garcia, Maria Garcia, Gabriella Garza, Aaliyah Gholston, Jessica Hang, Alexia Hawkins, Selida Hernandez, Emileigh Hobbs, Summer Jimenez, Mya King, Mykaela King, Genesis Lozano, Anna Lucio, Jennifer Lucio, Karen Mata, Yalit Mata, Jenni Meeks, Nayla Navarro, Emily Ortiz, Sarai Paloblanco, Esmeralda Perez, Lady Pimentel, Leinad Rodriguez, Nicole Salazar, Karyme Sanchez, Alondra Santos, Denise Serrano, Karen Tavares, Katie Thurman, Joseph Tolentino, Wendy Valdez, Dakota Vogele, and Leticia Willis.

Members of the Mount Pleasant Junior Guard include Alahandra Craddock, Jalyssa Duenez, Nyla Dumlao, Jaitaly Duran, Monica Esparza, Isabella Furnish, Selida Hernandez, April Lozano, Sarai Paloblanco, Christian Sanchez, Alondra Tapia, Uzziah Vazquez, and Zoe Zuniga.

The Mount Pleasant ISD Colorguards are under the direction of Cristian Gomez.

MPHS Academic Blanket Award recipients

Camdon Johnson (right) receives the academic blanket for AP Biology sponsored by TRMC and presented by Will Hooks.

Gopi Amin (right) accepts the blanket for Chemistry sponsored and presented by her dad, Manish Amin of Manish Amin Enterprises

Sophie Greco (right) receives the academic blanket for English III sponsored by the Medical and Surgery Dermatology Center of Northeast Texas and presented by her dad, Dr. Anthony Greco

Mason McMinn (right) is presented the blanket for Environmental Systems by Collin Cowan of Cowan inspection

Paris Beard (right) earned the blanket for Scientific Research and Design sponsored by Elliott Auto Group and presented by Shelton West

Dylan Ramirez (right) accepts the academic blanket award for Spanish I Bilingual, sponsored and given by Suzie Castillo of Lighthouse Realty

Kayleigh Martin (right) receives the blanket for Spanish I, sponsored by Texas A&M Texarkana and presented by Laura Currey

Mount Pleasant High School and Chamber of Commerce Award Academic Blankets

Sixty-five Mount Pleasant High School students were presented Academic Blanket Awards for having the highest overall average in their respective subjects in a ceremony in the newly renovated MPHS auditorium on Thursday, May 11. Those 65 students comprise only about four percent of the population of MPHS. The Academic Blanket Awards have been sponsored by the Mount Pleasant Chamber of Commerce for many years, with businesses vying to support and purchase a blanket for a student. Representatives from each company attended that afternoon to present the awards to the students.

Those awarded Academic Blankets and the sponsoring businesses included:

Wendy Alarcon—Accounting (McGuire-Dyke CPAs)

Chloe Carter—Advanced Quantitative Reasoning (American National Bank)

Ethan Easley—Ag Mechanics (Priefert)

Emma Sellers—Agriscience (Titus County Fair Association)

Margarita Salinas—Algebra I (Cypress Bank)

Luke Thurman—Algebra II (Thurman’s Pro-Med Pharmacy)

Kimberly Pina—Anatomy & Physiology (Titus Dental Care)

Wendy Carrillo—Animal Science (Mt. Pleasant Pet Resort)

Silvia Sustaita—Art (Phil and Jennifer Scudder)

Orion Senence—Band (US Pet Foods)

Alberto Avila—Biology (Pleasant Smiles Dental)

Camdon Johnson—AP Biology (Titus Regional Medical Center)

Evelyn Monreal—Business Information Management (Patrick Redfearn Realty)

Ethan Harbour—Calculus (Denney Land Surveying)

Jacqueline Rodriguez—Career Preparation (Hampton Inn and Suites)

Gopi Amin—Chemistry (Manish Amin Enterprises)

Litzy Gonzalez—Choir (Greater Hope Church of God in Christ)

Alejandro Castro—Communications (Republic Services)

Samuel Molina—Construction Technology (Stansell Construction)

Pilar Gonzalez—Cosmetology (Emma Flores Insurance)

Micah Shepherd—Culinary Arts (Luigi’s Fine Italian)

Alexis Agnew—Dance (CrossFit Tico)

Lizeth Navarro—Education & Training (AA Treehouse Learning Center)

Brian Ayala—Electrical Technology (Marmon Industrial Energy and Infrastructure)

Carlos Buitron—Engineering (Stephenson Dirt Contracting)

Audrey Fisher—English I (Sisk Motors)

Samuel Chappell—English II (MP Pack N’ Mail)

Sophie Greco—English III (Medical and Surgery Dermatology Center of Northeast Texas)

Fernanda Salazar—AP English IV (Pilot Club)

Anthony Orellana—Dual Credit English IV (Rotary Club of Mount Pleasant)

Natalie Crockett—Environmental Science (Guaranty Bank)

Mason McMinn—Environmental Systems (Cowan Inspection)

Jillian Jetton—Fashion Design (Mayben Realty)

Stephanie Hernandez—Forensic Science (Tumey Mortuary)

Julian Chancellor—Geometry (Shumate Floor Covering)

Perla Guzman—Government & Economics (Lions Club of Mount Pleasant)

Elizabeth Buck—Health Science Theory (The Pediatric Clinic)

Araceli Landaverde—Instructional Practice in Education (East Texas Professional Credit Union)

Nathali Rojas—Journalism Newspaper (Brookshire’s)

Mary Reeve—Journalism Yearbook (Redfearn Real Estate)

Tawnny Swanson—Law Enforcement (Vera Bank)

Kit Thompson—Marketing Education (East Texas Children’s Dentistry)

Michael Carrero Villanueva—Math Models (1st Texas Financial Services)

Mauricio Farias—Music Theory (MP Rentals)

Kylie Humber—Patient Care Tech (Robert Sikes DDS)

Vanessajane Bayna—Physics (Mount Pleasant Chamber of Commerce)

Param Poudel—Physics C (Diamond C Trailers)

Suhey Lopez—Piano (Higginbotham Insurance)

Tisha Patel—Practicum in Health Science Technology I (Cypress Basin Hospice)

Madeline Plascencia—Practicum in Health Science Technology II (Arnold Walker Arnold)

Nathaniel Martinez—Pre-Calculus (Warrior Tax)

Paris Beard—Scientific Research & Design (Elliott Auto Group)

Dylan Ramirez—Spanish I Bilingual (Suzie Castillo, Realtor Lighthouse Realty)

Kayleigh Martin—Spanish I Monolingual (Texas A&M Texarkana)

Diego Ugalde—Spanish II Bilingual (Pilgrim Bank)

John Freeman—Spanish II Monolingual (Sandlin Motors)

Yahaira Pina—Spanish III Monolingual (Northeast Texas Community College)

Jose Fuentes—AP Spanish Language (Baker and Johnson CPA)

Noemy Dorantes–AP Spanish Literature (Diamond C Trailers)

Raegan Houchin—Sports Medicine (Texas Bragg Trailers)

Clinton Debord—Statistics (NETX Blinds and More)

Daniela Palomo—Theatre (Mount Pleasant Chamber of Commerce)

Ella Cross—US History (Texas Best Realty)

Brissia Alvarez—World Geography (Stephenson Dirt Contracting)

Amir Martinez—World History (Elliott Auto Group)