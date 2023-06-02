MPISD – News

MPHS UIL State solo qualifiers

Front left to right: Kristina Tidwell, Hope Powell, Litzy Gonzalez, Cheyenne Harrah

Back left to right: Adan Sargent, Jacori Turner, Jacolby Turner

Contact: Kelly Cowan

MPHS Choir members earn medals at state

Seven Mount Pleasant High School Choir members qualified for the UIL State Solo and Ensemble Contest held on May 27 and 29 in and around the Austin area. Two MPHS soloists earned UIL state medals.

Earning state silver medals for their solos were junior Jacolby Turner and sophomore Kristina Tidwell. Both sang “I Attempt from Love’s Sickness to Fly” by Purcell. Other state qualifiers included seniors Litzy Gonzalez and Cheyenne Harrah and juniors Hope Powell, Adan Sargent, and Jacori Turner.

The Mount Pleasant High School choir is directed by Nancy Vines and accompanied by Deanna Warren.

Photos: MPHS Electrical Technology Certificate of Competency graduates

(L to R) Oscar Otero, Alan Zermeno, Jeremiah Segovia, Juan Vaquera, instructor Tim Davis, Humberto Ramirez, Jorge Barrientos, Sebastian Campos, Rivercrest student Erman Hensel from EDH Electric

(L to R) Angel Nava, Brian Ayala, Alejandro Nava – Not pictured: Ezequiel Aguilar

MPHS seniors graduate with Electrical Technology Certificates of Competency

Eleven members of the Mount Pleasant High School Class of 2023 not only graduated with their high school diplomas, but they also graduated from Northeast Texas Community College with their Electrical Technology Certificates of Competency. MPHS offers dual credit Electrical Technology classes through NTCC at the Industrial Technology Training Center (ITTC) just in front of MPHS on the access road to I-30.

“The Electrical Technology Certificate of Competency graduates have the opportunity to enter the electrical field with the skills needed for an entry-level position with an Electrical Contractor,” said MPHS and NTCC Electrical Technology instructor Tim Davis. “This gives our students an advantage. The classes include practical, hands-on instruction with real-world applications, not just training from a book, which can lead to higher wages as they enter the electrical industry. Hiring our graduates is an advantage for the contractor as they don’t have to spend time training entry-level employees. Our students will enter the electrical field with the lifelong skills needed to succeed.”

For more information on the MPHS Electrical Technology program, contact the MPHS Career and Technology Department at 903-575-2020.

Mount Pleasant Junior High School

6th Six Weeks

All “A” Honor Roll

7th Grade

Alexander Andrade, Jayden Baker, Maria Beltran Regalado, Khiya Bolton, Alexa Castaneda, Gabriel Castaneda, Emily Crabb, Viridiana Dominguez, Jaitaly Duran, Lincoln Dyke, Trisha Easley, George Fite IV, Isabella Furnish, Blakely Garrett, Ja’Kelion Garrett, Chastelyn Gomez, Rubi Gutierrez Rios, Mario Hernandez, Kennedy Jones, Ivette Lopez, Bradon Lowry, Jose Lucio, Tenley Marshall, Ivan Martinez, Jesus Mata III, Maisy Matthews, Ava McCrumby, Landry McPeters, Kiana Mickens, Kiara Mickens, Lynndsie Phan, Daxton Price, Angela Ramirez Moreno, Daniela Rocha, Michelle Rodriguez-Rodriguez, Kaytlynn Sims, Erick Torres, Aaron Waldrep, Evelyn Whisenhunt, Dakota Williams

8th Grade

Jannely Aguilar, Antoine Albin III, Adriel Bagsic, Stephanie Barrientos, Carson Bell, Itzel Bello, Erick Bernardi, Alondra Cano-Castro, Kaelyn Carrillo, Zoei Craig, Drew Cross, Isaac Hernandez, Caydon Johnson, Jayden Loewen, Genesis Lozano, Anna Lucio, Grace Martinez, Makayla Mather, Allison Mendoza, Melany Morales, Gisel Ramirez, Cooper Rider, Christian Rojas, Denise Serrano, Jaden Shelley, Isaiah Shepherd, Mary Beth Snyder, Briana Solis-Atrizco, Valeria Tejeda, Adan Torres, Cindy Valle, Sara Vanhoose, Kelly Ventura