MPISD – News

The Comeback Rubber Duckies (L to R) Ariadnna Martinez, Caleb Townson, Jannahi Castro, Lily Henry, Aldo Orona, Jonathan Williams

The Smart Penguins Going Bananas (L to R) Kaylyn Andrade, Anna Henry, Judah Deal, Josie Rodriguez (not pictured Eddie Olva)

MPISD attends Destination Imagination Global Finals

For the first time in district history, MPISD Destination Imagination advanced from the state meet to Global Finals. The Comeback Rubber Duckies from P.E. Wallace Middle School and The Smart Penguins Going Bananas from E.C. Brice Elementary School attended Globals on May 20-23 in Kansas City, MO. Approximately 531 teams representing 28 states and 12 countries and territories competed at Global Finals. Those in attendance came from Brazil, Canada, the Cayman Islands, China, Guatemala, Indonesia, Korea, Mexico, Turkey, Ukraine, Qatar, and the United States.

A Destination Imagination Team Challenge is an open-ended project that teams work on over an extended period, usually 2-4 months. Each year, there are seven new Team Challenges: Engineering, Technical, Scientific, Fine Arts, Improvisational, Service Learning, and Early Learning Challenge (Rising Stars!). Both MPISD teams advanced in the Improvisational category, giving teams a scenario, and they had to create a skit and costumes on the spot. The Comeback Rubber Duckies earned 25th at Global Finals, and the Smart Penguins Going Bananas 29th.

Pin trading is one of the most popular activities at Destination Imagination tournaments and is an excellent way for competitors to meet students from different states, provinces, and countries. The MPISD district and Global Finals pin earned spots in the silent auction. “That’s an honor and the first time in my 17-year DI career as well as a first for our district,” said MPISD DI coach Jamie King.

The MPISD teams also completed the KC Quest, a scavenger hunt full of historical and cultural information about Kansas City. It required riding the KC Streetcar and accomplishing different tasks to earn points, with the first 600 team members winning a unique pin for that work. Both MPISD teams received those pins and had so much fun.

“This has been a wonderful season of DI,” said King. “Our teams have grown and learned so much. Getting to Globals from Texas is a win. We have the greatest competition here, only second to Global Finals itself. I am beyond proud of our Tigers. I always strive for high ranking but also understand the realities of a first-time visit to Globals at the elementary level in Improvisational. Our students researched several experts and competitions but did not know what they would call until just before their performance. Then they have two minutes to prepare a skit that uses that information. It is a tough challenge, and these kids love it!”

Team members for the Comeback Rubber Duckies from P.E. Wallace Middle School are Jannahi Castro, Lily Henry, Ari Martinez, Aldo Orona, Caleb Townson, and Jonathan Williams.

Team members for the Smart Penguins Going Bananas Team from E.C. Brice Elementary School include Kaylyn Andrade, Judah Deal, Anna Henry, Eddie Olva, and Josie Rodriguez.