MPISD – News

MPHS Goin’ Gold Band percussion gold medalists

1st row left to right: Grace Zittel, Tawnny Swanson, Dalia Balderas, Natalie Hines, Ilse Ojendis, Krislynn Taylor

2nd row left to right: Jose Romero, Alejandro Rosiles, Luke Thurman, Armando Molina, Angel Fernandez, Jamaree Armour

MPHS Goin’ Gold Band trumpet silver medalist, Orion Senence

MPHS band members earn UIL State Medals Solo and Ensemble Contest

Thirteen Mount Pleasant High School Goin’ Gold Band members earned state medals at the UIL State Solo and Ensemble contest held in and around the Austin area on May 27-29.

Two MPHS percussion ensembles earned UIL state gold medals, the judges’ highest rating. The ensemble of Dalia Balderas, Angel Fernandez, Jose Romero, Alejandro Rosiles, Tawnny Swanson, and Krislynn Taylor and the ensemble of Jamaree Armour, Grace Zittel, Ilse Ojendis, Armando Molina, Natalie Hines, and Luke Thurman were both awarded state gold medals for their performances of “Old Tyme Muster.” Additionally, Orion Senence earned a UIL state silver medal for his trumpet solo “Petite Piece Concertante.”

The Goin’ Gold Band will now focus on preparations for their 2023 halftime show. The MPISD band program is under the direction of Dr. Theodus Luckett, Karen Luckett, Jamey Sterrett, Brian Bass, Alicia Hargett, and Sheri Sullivan.