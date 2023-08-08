MPISD – News

MPISD new assistant principals (left to right) Carrie Hampton, Kristy Ciuba, Kristi Berry, and Josh Blackstone

Contact: Kelly Cowan

MPISD welcomes new campus administrators

Mount Pleasant ISD recently welcomed new administrators on three campuses, including E.C. Brice Assistant Principal Carrie Hampton, Mount Pleasant Junior High Assistant Principal Kristi Berry, and Mount Pleasant High School Assistant Principals Josh Blackstone and Kristy Ciuba.

MPHS summer graduates (left to right) Zoey Vasquez, Erick Rodriguez, Oscar Olea, Rodolfo Castro, Ismael Aguilar

Mount Pleasant High School celebrates summer graduates .

Mount Pleasant High School held a summer graduation ceremony in the MPHS auditorium on Thursday, August 3, at 5:30 pm. Five graduates walked across the stage to receive their diplomas in front of an audience of family, friends, MPISD faculty, and members of the Board of Trustees.

Ismael Aguilar (early grad), Rodolfo Castro, Oscar Olea, Erick Rodriguez, and Zoey Vasquez participated in the graduation ceremony.

Also completing requirements and graduating this summer were Ezekiel Aguilar, Leonardo Alcala, Giselle Guadalupe Arrellano, Adan Barboza Jr., Karen Jocelyn Godoy, Lauren Halee Mata, Jessica Gabriela Mejia, Daniel Ortiz, Veronica Palencia (early grad), Hector Rocha (early grad), Jose Rosales, Lolita Solis (early grad), and Isais Villalva.