MPISD – News

MPISD Pride Pathway graduate program scholarship recipients (left to right): Ilse Vargas, Crystal Jackson, Martina Ramirez, Lauren Burns, Joel Whitaker, Perla Mayfield, James Nelson, Cameron Ellis, Kendel Thompson, Lilian Ortiz, McKenzie Harvey, Krissa Woods, Sarah Fry, Eunise Obregon, Liliana Ybarbo

Contact: Kelly Cowan

Texas A&M—Commerce offers scholarships to MPISD teachers.

Fifteen Mount Pleasant ISD teachers learned Monday that they would be offered full scholarships for the Texas A&M—Commerce Pride Pathway graduate program, pending meeting enrollment requirements. The program provides current MPISD teachers with a college degree and a path toward teacher certification through graduate-level courses that can lead to a master’s degree. From a pool of over 30 applicants this summer, fifteen were selected for the scholarship, providing funding and resources to obtain their teacher certification in one year. Mount Pleasant ISD is the only school in the state to have been offered this partnership with TAMU-C.

“MPISD is grateful for the generosity extended by Texas A&M—Commerce,” said MPISD Superintendent Judd Marshall. “Our employees are fortunate to be offered the opportunity to become fully certified teachers, which will benefit our students and our district. Thank you, Texas A&M —Commerce.”