MPISD – News

The 2023-2024 MPHS Cosmetology program officers (L to R) Junior President Raquel Martinez, Junior Vice President Dori Macedo, Senior Vice President Elva Garcia, Senior President McKinsee Oviedo

Contact: Kelly Cowan

MPHS Cosmetology program elects officers

The Mount Pleasant High School Cosmetology program has chosen its officers for the 2023-2024 school year. Senior President McKinsee Oviedo, Senior Vice President Elva Garcia, Junior President Raquel Martinez, and Junior Vice President Dori Macedo lead the group.

MPHS Cosmetology is a highly selective, two-year, state-licensed, 1000-hour program studying hair, skin, nails, and related care. Students learn and practice in a salon lab setting using mannequins, classmates, and the general public as clientele for skill development. The program emphasizes advanced training and techniques in cosmetology and prepares students to take the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation Cosmetology Exam their senior year. Students who pass the state board exam are professional licensed cosmetologists in Texas and can begin working in the industry immediately after graduating from high school. The Mount Pleasant High School Cosmetology Instructor is Aleshia Rivera.