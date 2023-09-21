MPISD -News

Lily Galaviz (left) gets to know Gilka Landaverde over lunch.

Ashlyn Castro (left) introduces herself to Leilani Ferrer

Peyton Holland (left) talks with Melonie Davis (center) and Abigale Yoder

NTCC Eagle softball team mentors Corprew students

Mayben’s Mentors, sponsored by Mayben Realty, got underway at Frances Corprew Elementary School on September 19-20. They paired twenty Northeast Texas Community College Eagles softball team members with twenty girls at Corprew. They will have lunch together weekly, provided by Mayben Realty. The program aims to foster positive relationships, learn interpersonal skills, and provide quality role models for these students.

Gunner Rodgers runs in the wheelbarrow race.

FFA members race to find a penny in a haystack.

MPHS FFA members (L to R) Aurelio Santiago, Bowdrie Priefert, and Corben Craig celebrate the win

Mount Pleasant High School FFA wins Ag Olympics.

Mount Pleasant High School FFA members have a reason to brag since they are the newly crowned champions of the third annual Ag Olympics hosted on Tuesday, September 12, at Pittsburg High School.

Ag Olympics is a combination of six-team relay races and team-building activities. “Ag Olympics is a wonderful opportunity for FFA members to get to know their fellow chapter members, make memories, and meet other members from a different chapter,” said MPHS FFA advisor Susie Hearron. “This year was especially rewarding for Mount Pleasant FFA because we finally brought home the trophy.”

Mount Pleasant FFA will host next year’s Ag Olympics to keep the tradition going.