MPISD – News

MPHS members of the All-Region Choir (L to R) 1st row Sara Vanhoose, Hope Powell, Kristina Tidwell, Maleah Duenez, Madison Zepeda, Alivia Newman, Aaliyah Gholston, Bella Reyes, Mattie Merriman / 2nd row Daniel Kimbrough, Taitus Chong, Hector Sierra-Rosales, JaColby Turner, Jacori Turner, Clayton Miller, Emi Hobbs, Harley Martin

Contact: Kelly Cowan

MPHS Choir members selected for All-Region Choir

Thirteen Mount Pleasant High School Choir members earned places in the Texas Music Educators Association (TMEA) All-Region Choir, with four additional students named alternates.

Auditions were on Saturday, September 23, at Sulphur Springs High School.

Those selected include seniors Hope Powell (2nd Alto, chair 2), Jacori Turner (2nd Tenor chair 4), Jacolby Turner (2nd Tenor chair 5), Clayton Miller (2nd Tenor chair 8), Harley Martin (2nd Soprano 1st alternate), juniors Kristina Tidwell (2nd Soprano chair 6), Maleah Duenez (2nd Soprano chair 8), Madison Zepeda (2nd Alto chair 5), Alivia Newman (2nd Alto chair 9), sophomores Emileigh Hobbs (2nd Alto chair 11), Aaliyah Gholston (2nd Alto 1st alternate), Bella Reyes (2nd Alto 2nd alternate), Taitus Chong (2nd Tenor 1st alternate), and freshmen Mattie Merriman (2nd Soprano chair 3), Sara Vanhoose (2nd Alto chair 3), Daniel Kimbrough (2nd Bass chair 3), and Hector Sierra-Rosales (2nd Bass chair 5).

To earn a place in the choir, each singer had to sing three selections before a panel of five judges, a challenging task for a high school student.

“I am very proud of each of these singers,” said MPHS Choir Director Nancy Vines. “They have diligently prepared during class and on their own time.”

The students selected for the All-Region Choir have advanced to Pre-Area auditions on November 14, which is the next level of competition. The annual All-Region Clinic and Concert will consist of four ensembles on Saturday, November 4, beginning at 4:00 pm in the Mount Pleasant High School auditorium. There is no charge for the concert. The MPHS Choir is directed by Nancy Vines and assisted by Joshua Miles, with accompaniment provided by Deanna Warren.

P.E. Wallace Middle School

1st Six Weeks

All “A” Honor Roll

5th Grade

Yasmin Amador, Christian Banda, McKenzie Beltran, Preston Blackwell, Carter Cameron, Khloee Castro, Nicholai Crabtree, Gael Cruz, Oscar Cruz, Christian De La Hoya, Aayden Diaz, Shane Dimon, Isaiah Dominguez, Mia Dorantes, Camila Flores, Andrea Garcia, Marian Garcia, Layne Golden, Kolten Heeren, Melody Hernandez, Benjamin Hernandez Chavez, Kahory Hernandez Moreira, Charles Johnson, Jake Jones, Calvin Krumrie, James Liskey, Ryder Loewen, Brayan Lopez, Landon Lopez, Jocelynn Martinez, Nathaniel Martinez, Ruben Martinez Jr., Isabella Meeks, Jaiden Monreal, Nicole Munoz, Nathaniel Orduna, Miguel Perez, Nayeli Pulquero, Josue Robles, Liam Salazar, Madison Southern, Josiah Swiger, Jaxon Terry, William Turner Jr., Sandy Vargas, Bentleigh Williams

6th Grade

Macon Bradshaw, Noah Branton, Zachary Cabrera-Bryan, Kevin Contreras, Shane Craig, Kaylee De La Cruz, Maritza Equihua, Brenna Farley, Kyler Flores, James Gibson, Esmeralda Guerrero, Lillian Henry, Bradlee Hughes, Scottlyn Lee, Karli Lowry, Ariadnna Martinez, Ulisses Mata, Stephanie Mendoza, Kaycee Moran, Justin Moss, Robert Nelson, Braylee Noguera, Sebastian Otero, Diego Parra, Janely Pina, Fernanda Ramirez, Jarrett Saldana, Axel Sanchez, Davean Shelley, Treniti Shepard, Josiah Shepherd, Dominock Sierra, Nathan Standefer, Brogan Stewart, Abigail Tolentino, Caleb Townseon, Allison Urista